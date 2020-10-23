Over the past few months, much has been made about the financial situation of Dan Bilzerian - a venture capitalist who is also the self-proclaimed ‘King of Instagram’. Dan Bilzerian has over 32 million followers on Instagram, and has become famous due to the posts about his extravagantly rich lifestyle.
Criticism about his brand of content and overall attitude has come from all corners of the internet, with YouTuber Philion recently calling him a ‘man-baby’. Dan Bilzerian’s legal troubles began when former President of his company Ignite International Limited filed a lawsuit against his former employers.
Former President Curtis Heffernan had claimed that he was fired when he refused to approve Dan Bilzerian’s extravagant spendings using the company’s money. The company has been in poor financial shape, and lost a whopping $50 million last year.
Dan Bilzerian takes a dig at Journalists waiting for his company to go 'bankrupt', Twitter hits back with facts
This has led to widespread speculation that Dan Bilzerian will soon be announcing bankruptcy. However, on 21st October Dan made a rather typical post on his Twitter wall. As you can see, he was trying to mock people who expect him to declare bankruptcy in the near future.
However, Dan was guilty of underestimating the power of Twitter. Hundreds of users immediately responded with facts that paint a very different story. As you can see below, users talked about his future, and said that he might as well be going to jail soon.
Others brought to light the financial pressure and dropping value of stocks that the company has experienced over the past several months.
Others said that while bankruptcy is surely a given, there are further lawsuits that Dan should be more concerned about.
Others wanted Dan Bilzerian to be more honest about the situation, and said that it demanded something very different. Moreover, some users came up with rather complicated analogies explaining Dan’s position.
Finally, we had users come up with all kinds of advice. As you can see below, one user thought that the best idea would be to retire, while another thought that Dan Bilzerian has already hit ‘rock-bottom’.
Finally, this does not mean that some fans did not turn up to defend their favorite social media influencer. However, other people were quick to shut them down.
While it cannot be said that Dan is necessarily in a terrible position which cannot be salvaged, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the ‘King of Instagram’.Published 23 Oct 2020, 00:59 IST