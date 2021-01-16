Darius' Build Guide, Overview, and other guides for Wild Rift

Darius is a baron-lane juggernaut champion. He can inflict massive bursts of physical damage in Riot Games' handheld MOBA title, Wild Rift.

Darius in Wild Rift

Like most champions in Wild Rift, Darius has one passive ability, three basic abilities, and one ultimate ability. However, Darius can be fairly difficult to operate for new players.

Darius' abilities in Wild Rift

#1 - Hemorrhage (passive ability)

Darius' Hemorrhage ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Darius' passive allows him to apply a bleeding effect on enemies with each basic attack. This bleeding effect deals physical damage to enemies over a period of five seconds. Darius can attack the same target multiple times to increase Hemorrhage stacks.

After stacking five times on a single enemy, Darius gains Noxian Might for five seconds. This grants Darius with an additional 29 attack damage. Attacking enemies under the influence of Noxian Might grants full stacks of Hemorrhage instead of one.

#2 - Decimate (basic ability)

Darius' Decimate ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

This ability allows Darius to swing his axe after a short delay, dealing physical damage to all enemies in the vicinity. Additionally, Darius heals himself for 12% of his missing health for each champion he hits with his axe. All enemies hit by Decimate get a single stack of Hemorrhage debuff.

#3 - Crippling Strike (basic ability)

Darius' Crippling Strike ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Darius can activate his Crippling Strike ability to empower his next attack for eight seconds. Striking an enemy within eight seconds of activating this ability deals bonus physical damage and slows the enemy by 90% for one second.

#4 - Apprehend (basic ability)

Darius' Apprehend ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Darius uses this ability to pull in enemies from a specific direction. Enemies getting pulled in towards Darius get slowed by 40% for one second. This ability can be extremely effective when trying to catch a fleeing enemy.

Apprehend additionally grants Darius with 15% armor penetration as a passive.

#5 - Noxian Guillotine (ultimate ability)

Darius' Noxian Guillotine ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Darius uses his ultimate ability to leap towards an enemy champion to execute them. Darius deals a massive burst of True Damage when combined with his Hemorrhage stacks.

If the damage inflicted by Noxian Guillotine kills the enemy, Darius grants Noxian Might for five seconds. His ultimate ability's cooldown is also reset if Darius manages to kill the enemy champion with it.

Overview of Darius

Being a solo-lane champion, Darius can come out with a massive farm and experience at the end of the laning phase. The ideal item build for a solo-lane Darius consists of:

Trinity Force

Gluttonous Greaves

Death's Dance

Sterak's Gage

Spirit Visage

Guardian Angel

Glorious Enchant

Players can also try building Dead Man's Plate or Maw of Malmortius in games where it might be necessary.

Darius in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Darius' abilities help him in playing aggressively from the very beginning. With his Decimate ability healing him back up, enemy carries and supports will have a difficult time trying to kill Darius in the early-game. Additionally, Hemorrhage stacks can deal with incredible damage, especially before the enemy champions get an item or two.

During the mid-game, Darius can be played more aggressively. Setting up ganks for his team can help Darius secure a massive gold and item advantage over the enemy. Darius' abilities also help the champion in cleaning up on low HP heroes escaping from a gank. Darius can be an extremely efficient playmaker during this stage of the game.

Apart from his AOE abilities and Hemorrhage stacks, Darius can be extremely lethal during the late-game. Darius can torment enemies that dare to linger with low health, racking kill after kill with an instant-reset on the cooldown timer, using his ultimate ability.

Darius' performance in Wild Rift can be additionally enhanced when combined with the flash or ignite summoner spells. Additionally, some of the runes which benefit Darius in Wild Rift are:

Conqueror

Brutal

Spirit Walker

Hunter Genius

Being one of the moderately difficult champions for use in Wild Rift, it could require players some practice to perfect their skills with Darius.