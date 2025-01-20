Darkest Days global test on PC and mobile: Date and how to register

NHN Corporations' Darkest Days global test for both PC and mobile devices is right around the corner. According to the official page, gamers can access the title from February 24, 2025, to March 3, 2025, on both PC and mobile devices. Set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with the undead, players must find various ways to survive through extreme environments.

Moreover, it offers several modes on different maps, including Lonetree Tunnel, Bielli Island, Rootland, and Construction Site on the 37th. Since the global test is available for both PC and mobile devices, a large number of players are expected to compete and test their survival skills.

Keeping that in mind, this article highlights everything related to NHN Corporation's upcoming open-world survival game, including how to register and the device requirements.

How to register for the Darkest Days global test

Follow these steps to register for the Darkest Days global test:

Go to the Darkest Days' global test page.

Click on the particular platform you want to play from (Steam/Google Play/Apple Store).

Login to your account with your credentials.

Follow the next procedures and complete the process.

Currently, since the registration service is being prepared, gamers cannot register for the title. However, once the registration process begins, they may follow the aforementioned procedures to access this zombie survival game.

Gamers can also subscribe to the newsletter to get additional information regarding the title. Moreover, subscribers will receive additional rewards. However, the company has yet to reveal detailed information about coupon rewards.

Darkest Days PC requirements

Judging from the trailer, Darkest Days could require a decent gaming system to run smoothly. NHN Corporation has provided the requirements to run the open-world survival game.

Here are the requirements for PC:

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit

Windows 10, 64-bit CPU: Intel i5 3570 / AMD FX 8350

Intel i5 3570 / AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1050ti / AMD Radeon RX 570

GeForce GTX 1050ti / AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX version: Version 11

Version 11 Storage Space: 20 GB available space

Recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit

Windows 10, 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7 7700 / AMD Ryzen 6 2600

Intel Core i7 7700 / AMD Ryzen 6 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics card: GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT

GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT DirectX version: Version 11

Version 11 Storage Space: 20 GB available space

Darkest Days mobile device requirements

These are the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game on mobile devices:

Operating System Minimum requirements Recommended requirements iOS iPhone 8+ iPhone 12 Android Galaxy S9 Galaxy S21

For more news related to NHN Corporations' upcoming survival game, check out Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming page.

