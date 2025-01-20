Darkest Days global test on PC and mobile: Date and how to register

NHN Corporations' Darkest Days global test for both PC and mobile devices is right around the corner. According to the official page, gamers can access the title from February 24, 2025, to March 3, 2025, on both PC and mobile devices. Set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with the undead, players must find various ways to survive through extreme environments.
Moreover, it offers several modes on different maps, including Lonetree Tunnel, Bielli Island, Rootland, and Construction Site on the 37th. Since the global test is available for both PC and mobile devices, a large number of players are expected to compete and test their survival skills.
Keeping that in mind, this article highlights everything related to NHN Corporation's upcoming open-world survival game, including how to register and the device requirements.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to register for the Darkest Days global test
Follow these steps to register for the Darkest Days global test:
- Go to the Darkest Days' global test page.
- Click on the particular platform you want to play from (Steam/Google Play/Apple Store).
- Login to your account with your credentials.
- Follow the next procedures and complete the process.
Currently, since the registration service is being prepared, gamers cannot register for the title. However, once the registration process begins, they may follow the aforementioned procedures to access this zombie survival game.
Gamers can also subscribe to the newsletter to get additional information regarding the title. Moreover, subscribers will receive additional rewards. However, the company has yet to reveal detailed information about coupon rewards.
Darkest Days PC requirements
Judging from the trailer, Darkest Days could require a decent gaming system to run smoothly. NHN Corporation has provided the requirements to run the open-world survival game.
Here are the requirements for PC:
Minimum requirements
- Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit
- CPU: Intel i5 3570 / AMD FX 8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1050ti / AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX version: Version 11
- Storage Space: 20 GB available space
Recommended requirements
- Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7 7700 / AMD Ryzen 6 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics card: GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT
- DirectX version: Version 11
- Storage Space: 20 GB available space
Darkest Days mobile device requirements
These are the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game on mobile devices:
For more news related to NHN Corporations' upcoming survival game, check out Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming page.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.