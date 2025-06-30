Date Everything review - Gotta Date 'Em All

While dating sims are a mainstay among adventure games, none have tried to twist the genre on its head like Date Everything. Developer Sassy Chap Games' latest quirky visual novel allows players to date personifications of everyday household objects - each with their own personalities, behaviors, motives, and more.

All of this results in a lighthearted adventure like never seen before, albeit not without its share of key issues. Read on to know why Date Everything may or may not be worth your time.

Date Everything combines the appeal of dating sims with a collect-a-thon blueprint

Meet new acquaintances and possibly find love (Image via Team17)

The game puts players in the shoes of the employee of a megacorp known as Valdivian, and they are laid off after AI takes over their job. In the meantime, the player receives a mysterious package in the mail from a shady online individual. The box includes spectacles known as the Dateviators. As the name suggests, putting these on and interacting with objects "realizes" them as a person.

Known as "Dateables", these attractive people (including men, women, and non-binary individuals) embody their object's aesthetic in their design in an organic manner. Almost everything across the house can be interacted with after putting on these specs. This ranges from everyday objects like tables, couches, chairs, sports equipment, and pillows to appliances like the microwave, fridge, light bulb, clocks, and more.

Explore the sandbox to find mundane objects to date, such as a toilet (Image via Team17)

There are a total of 100 objects — and thus 100 potential dates — to find and become acquainted with in Date Everything, with a couple more added upon the purchase of the separate Lavish DLC for the game. The goal is to romance them all, though they may end up becoming friends or enemies instead, depending on how players interact with them.

Most Dateables are easy to find as they are usually in plain sight, while others have certain conditions to be met for interacting with them. Exploring the house is done in a 3D environment, with a button press toggling the Dateviators on and off. A smartphone is also available, allowing players to save and load the game, view a list of all encountered Dateables, and more.

The dex keeps track of all encountered Dateables as well as their preferences (Image via Team17)

Interacting with these objects and getting to know them more for better or worse will net players S.P.E.C.S. points, which are essentially social stats and fall under the following five aspects: Smarts, Poise, Empathy, Charm, and Sass. Having enough points in one category unlocks new dialogue options for a character, which incentivises replayability.

Interestingly, using the Dateviators also works on the phone, and even the phone's contents, which, in turn, are Dateables on their own. Navigating the house, trying to guess what kind of design and personality an object will have before summoning its persona, is always entertaining, and the variety of people with their own goals, desires, personalities, and motives keeps things fresh.

Each character in Date Everything is wholly unique (Image via Team17)

This ranges from the bubbly bed Betty, who oozes sensual appeal, and the adventurous Beau, a pretty, Indiana Jones-like personification of stowed away cardboard boxes, to the microwave Luke Nukem, an electronics-clad soldier on a "dangerous" mission. Weirder dates include encounters such as one with Doug, the manifestation of the player's existential dread, which is a rude bubble-head douchebag with a chiseled physique and washboard abs.

The side narrative here concerning the players' workplace takes more than a few jabs at capitalism in an exaggerated manner, which is a funny side-diversion to the onslaught of drama faced when trying to woo or shoo a Dateable, and keeps things moving at a steady pace. Coupled with the humorous writing and witty puns, Date Everything makes a positive first impression. Unfortunately, a lot of the charm is floating amid a sea of issues on both a design and technical level.

Style over substance

Lux, the lightbulb, has a sassy personality (Image via Team17)

For all its merits, Date Everything does not feel like a true dating sim — or at least one with any depth to it. With a little over a hundred objects to date, it can be overwhelming to go through the notions. This quantity-over-quality approach can be felt early on, as some characters' story arcs are over in just a few interactions.

Once wrapped up, there are no more talks to be had as Dateables will repeat the same few lines. In that sense, Date Everything is a linear roller coaster that wants players to move on to the next object once a date is over. This goes against the core mantra of dating sims about forming a substantial relationship with a character. With so many characters to meet, and it also being the core selling point of the game, I can't knock this aspect of the game too much.

Some characters in Date Everything are more appealing than others, and tastes will vary from person to person (Image via Team17)

That said, there will no doubt be many characters players will not resonate with or even outright dislike, either because of their design, personality, writing, or all three. Some are whiny, while others are rude or moody, which is a good thing as it both diversifies the catalog and lends a human touch to these otherwise mundane household objects.

However, it is hard not to feel like an unpaid therapist for many of the Dateables in Date Everything, as they often only open up after players help them with what's ailing them, for example, confidence issues. The writing can also get a bit cheesy during certain sections or with certain characters, which had me rolling my eyes more than a few times.

Content Aware notifies players of sensitive topics beforehand (Image via Team17)

Thankfully, players can choose not to interact with specific objects, and a Content Aware option in the game notifies players about specific themes concerning a character, such as mentions of abuse, violence, etc, before an interaction begins. Another pet peeve of mine is with the Dateviators themselves.

The way these specs work is that players will get five charges each day. Each charge can be used to speak to one Dateable per day, and consuming all charges requires players to sleep in the bed and continue the next day. While this was understandably implemented for pacing reasons, it introduces a sense of monotony.

Lyric sure has a way with words (Image via Team17)

Many different objects are associated with the same character, and since players will take some time to figure out which object summons which Datebale, charges can be consumed unintentionally. While the writing is also passable for the most part, the choices do not make sense in some contexts, and selecting the wrong option may unexpectedly affect the Dateable's relationship with the player.

Graphics, sound, and performance

The character designs in Date Everything are innovative and striking (Image via Team17)

Date Everything features both cel-shaded 3D and hand-drawn 2D art for its world and characters, respectively. The latter is a highlight, with creative designs to check out across each Dateable in the game. The constrained house setting means the game runs flawlessly as well.

The sound is also excellent, with a cheerful soundtrack backing the medley of excellent Hollywood-grade voice acting. There is one issue, however: Date Everything's aim acceleration seems botched, so moving around the mouse can sometimes cause the cursor to jerk quickly. This makes exploration annoying at times, and I hope a fix is implemented soon.

In conclusion

Date Everything may have some issues, but the lack of a fine set of attractive characters is not one of them (Image via Team17)

All things considered, Date Everything is more of a collect-a-thon than a real dating sim. While that is not necessarily a bad thing, this does impact the game's writing, flow, and design to an extent, and not for the better. Certain features have not been well thought out, and the technical shortcomings can get in the way as well.

Despite that, the sheer variety of new faces to meet, backed by stellar artwork, unique designs, and impeccable voice acting, saves Date Everything from being a big fumble. There is a decent game here beneath the jumble of issues, which should satisfy players itching for something different, even if the glow of the aftermath fades away sooner than expected.

Date Everything

Our final verdict (Image via Sportskeeda/Team17)

Reviewed On: PC

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Developer(s): Sassy Chap Games

Publisher(s): Team17

Release Date: June 17, 2025

