Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dates and Locations of 2018 League of Legends Championships Announced!

Kuldeep Thapa
CONTRIBUTOR
News
24   //    02 Aug 2018, 22:54 IST

property of LeagueOfLegends/RiotGames
property of LeagueOfLegends/RiotGames

When it comes to World Championships, League of Legends puts out one of the best show out there. The last year championship which was held in China was an absolute rocker and the tournament was a huge success as we witnessed jam pack stadiums across the period of the tournament.

Back in February, it was announced that this time the location would be South Korea. Fans have been eagerly waiting since then for the release of schedule and locations as Riot usually announces it with revealing of the country. This time around it was delayed due to some inconvenience and Riot have come ahead and apologized with a statement "We’re deeply sorry to those whose travel plans have been impacted by this short notice. This was a series of unfortunate events - many due to decisions that we made - and we have plans to fix this in the future, including a multi-year roadmap for which regions and cities we’ll be visiting."

Tickets will be made available soon along with other details. The Fans can purchase their tickets via Interpark which will be globally available.

The schedule for 2018 World Championship is as follows :

Play in Stage to be held in Seoul: October 1-4, 6-7

Group Stage and Quarterfinals to be held in Busan: October 10-17(Group Stage), October 20-21(Quarterfinals)

Semifinals to be held in Gwangju: October 27-28

Finals to be held in Incheon: November 3


This time the Tournament is a little bit shorter compared to the previous years to which Riot have replied "We’re looking to reduce the amount of time pro players and their team staff have to be on the road (particularly when it comes to downtime), as Worlds can represent a commitment of up to a month or longer spent in a foreign country."

This is very important considering the fact that players have to hard commit to playing session a lot and over a period of a month it can be unhealthy for the players.

For more details check out: https://www.lolesports.com/en_US/articles/2018-world-championship-korea-cities-dates

Topics you might be interested in:
League of Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
CONTRIBUTOR
How To Play League Of Legends? Get Your Basics Right 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: PES, League of Legends to feature in...
RELATED STORY
Indian Esports Athletes Shine at the South Asian...
RELATED STORY
Here Is the Guide To Fortnite's Season 5 Week 4 Challenges
RELATED STORY
The International 2018 Dota 2 Championships: Everything...
RELATED STORY
OpTic Gaming announces new CS:GO team from India
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 pro tips for beginners
RELATED STORY
Top 10 CSGO Aces of all time
RELATED STORY
FIFA 18 World Cup Update: Miroslav Klose and Gary Lineker...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 football video games ever made
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us