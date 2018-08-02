Dates and Locations of 2018 League of Legends Championships Announced!

When it comes to World Championships, League of Legends puts out one of the best show out there. The last year championship which was held in China was an absolute rocker and the tournament was a huge success as we witnessed jam pack stadiums across the period of the tournament.

Back in February, it was announced that this time the location would be South Korea. Fans have been eagerly waiting since then for the release of schedule and locations as Riot usually announces it with revealing of the country. This time around it was delayed due to some inconvenience and Riot have come ahead and apologized with a statement "We’re deeply sorry to those whose travel plans have been impacted by this short notice. This was a series of unfortunate events - many due to decisions that we made - and we have plans to fix this in the future, including a multi-year roadmap for which regions and cities we’ll be visiting."

Tickets will be made available soon along with other details. The Fans can purchase their tickets via Interpark which will be globally available.

The schedule for 2018 World Championship is as follows :

Play in Stage to be held in Seoul: October 1-4, 6-7

Group Stage and Quarterfinals to be held in Busan: October 10-17(Group Stage), October 20-21(Quarterfinals)

Semifinals to be held in Gwangju: October 27-28

Finals to be held in Incheon: November 3

This time the Tournament is a little bit shorter compared to the previous years to which Riot have replied "We’re looking to reduce the amount of time pro players and their team staff have to be on the road (particularly when it comes to downtime), as Worlds can represent a commitment of up to a month or longer spent in a foreign country."

This is very important considering the fact that players have to hard commit to playing session a lot and over a period of a month it can be unhealthy for the players.

