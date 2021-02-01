Daughter calls Twitch streamer loser on live stream, leaves him in disbelief

In a hilarious incident, a Twitch streamer was left dumbfounded on finding out that his infant daughter's first interaction could possibly be calling him a loser.

Eric Lamont Robbins Jr, known popularly as Erobb, is the brother of popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp. In a clip that has since gone viral, Erobb was stunned after his daughter called him a loser in front of his live stream audience.

Twitch streamer called a loser by his infant on live stream

In the clip above, currently trending at the top of Livestream Fails on Reddit, Erobb calmly views a clip of his interaction with his daughter.

As the chat tells him to turn up the volume, his worst nightmare seems to come true, as he gradually realizes what exactly his daughter is saying.

Upon multiple hearings, the word that she utters sounds eerily similar to "loser," an eventual realization that leaves him stupefied. As he desperately tries to shut out the possibility, his voice reeks of denial as he stubbornly says:

"She's not saying loser!!"

However, as much as he tries to deny it, his chat continues to remind him as he keeps playing the clip on loop. The streamer even goes to the extent of slowing down the playback speed, which confirms that he has just been called a loser by his infant daughter.

Advertisement

As he struggles to come to terms with this development, what makes the situation all the more hilarious is a perfectly timed text to speech donation which reiterates the word "loser," adding further insult to injury.

Erobb is a Twitch streamer who streams many games such as League of Legends, PUBG, Mario Kart, and more. He has around 262k followers on Twitch and 31Kk subscribers on YouTube.

Also known for his memorable Just Chatting streams, Erobb's Twitch broadcasts are made more eventful by his hilarious community constantly engaging in humorous banter with the streamer.