Days Gone Review Roundup: See what the critics are saying about PS4's latest exclusive.

Days Gone- the generic open-world zombie adventure game that everybody can't stop talking about lately is out tomorrow-26 April, but the reviews have started to pour in just time for you to gain some last minute pre-order bonuses or perhaps straight up cancel your pre-order because well, after seeing the reviews you might just think of doing so.

Days Gone currently has a Metacritic score of 72/100 on PS4 which might go up or down in the upcoming days. Let's check out what exactly the most prominent companies had to say about the game.

#1. IGN:-

Score-6.5/10.

Days Gone feels bloated, like a movie that goes on for an hour longer than it needs to or should’ve. It’s messy and confused, but peppered with genuinely thrilling encounters with rampaging hordes of zombies and occasionally breathless firefights. There’s a good game in here somewhere, but it’s buried in a meandering storyline, repetitive missions, and just too much obligatory stuff to do without an eye on the smaller details that could have given it much more character. Some fine tuning and editing could have removed the tedium and celebrated what makes this game unique and interesting, but Days Gone rides strictly down the middle of the dusty road and never finds its rhythm.

#2. Gamespot:-

Score-5/10.

I did a lot of things in Days Gone. I burned every single Freaker nest; I cleared every ambush camp; I maxed out my bike; I took out a few optional hordes just because. Like Deacon with Sarah, I kept going because I hoped to find something, to follow a thread to a possibly fascinating or satisfying or impactful conclusion. But at the end of it all, I'd only gotten scraps.

#3. Destructoid:-

Score-6/10.

Days Gone ups the open world survival ante but doesn't have enough cash to pay for the rest of the rounds of betting, making it one of the weirdest AAA releases in recent memory. If enough people buy it, its stronger moments will likely be immortalized in YouTube videos for years to come. Yet, most people will probably remember it as the open world zombie game that didn't bring much mechanically to the table. With some tweaks to the pacing, it could have reconciled its warm, frank look at humanity and been something special.

#4. Kotaku:-

. It’s dumping water into the ocean, failing to offer anything new in favor of blending formlessly into arguments made by 10 years of The Walking Dead and countless post-apocalyptic games of its ilk. Look no further than the game developers calling the zombies “freakers,” and expecting us to take that as something new.

#5. GamesRadar+:-

Score-3.5/5.

Days Gone is a keen and engaging open world zombie adventure despite some issues.

Our Conclusion:-

Days Gone wants to blow away our minds with a picturseque high desert open world location while throwing us into everyone's favourite post-apocalyptic situation with everyone's favourite middle age white gruff as a protogainst and of course everyone's favourite stealth based outpost segments from Ubisoft games which we really, really can't get enough of. If that's your idea of an open world sandbox in 2019 than Days Gone is a game perfect for you.