Dead Cells: Both Fun and Frustration

"Deadman from prison trying to escape a zombie land."

The above line sums up the entire game. Dead cells is a unique take on 2D platformer games. If you die in any other video game, you will end up at the previous checkpoint. But, in Dead Cells, you have to blast your way from the start. The game evolves as you play it more and more.

Dead Cells is very frustrating in the start cause you don't know where to go, why to go etc. The only thing you would be clear is that you have to kill. Game mechanics are bizarre at first, but you understand more and more as you proceed. There is no central protagonist in the game, and you are a swarm who takes control over dead bodies which forces them to kill mutants.

With tons of weapons to try, thousands of mutating combinations to hold, millions of ways to kill, this game can easily take over your life.

Hack, slash, kill, dodge, magic or traps, there are several ways to cross a stage. After every level, you will meet the collector and the mutation lady. The player has to use all his cells earned into the blueprints provided by the collector (or you can break the exit door). The variable health bar keeps on increasing as you find more and more upgrades.

Progress - This is a little hard to explain. When you cross a level, you add some elements like villains and equipment from that stage to the previous levels to keep up with difficulty. So, if you die, then you will encounter the enemies at an earlier stage than before.

Boss levels - You will know that its a boss level if you can't escape from a room. After each boss, you receive permanent runes like grow a wine, break the floors of a dungeon etc.

Abilities from the collector are also eternal. That is how it becomes easier to reach further every time you play.

The Verdict - Themes, music, colour selections are the factors which make this game a masterpiece. Whether it be the Sewers or the Ramparts, there will always be a lot of new enemies to try you new strategies to kill.

In simple words - "The perfect combination of fun and frustration."

