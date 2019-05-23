Dead Cells DLC is now alive on PC and most consoles

Dead Cells is so re-playable (and so dang challenging), that it's hard to believe it needs any additional content at all. But, it just got some - and it's free.

Called "Rise of the Giant", this free update is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch - with an Xbox One release on the way.

First, though, watch this cartoon:

Now, as for what's in this update... well, there's plenty, whether you've conquered the game thoroughly (which... how? HOW?!) or you still haven't beaten the first boss. There's a new area, The Cavern, which has all sorts of new stuff - including a brand new boss. This one's just on the consoles, according to the press release - and for some reason.

There's also a new "skinning system", which gives players a chance to dress up The Prisoner is 50 different possible outfits (what's the point of fighting monsters if you don't feel pretty, too?).

The press release also revealed the following:

10 new enemy types, many of which can be found in the higher difficulty modes of the game

Three new skills have been included in the game which consist of a flying pet and a single use scroll that will reveal the current level map (ooOOOooOOoooOooo)

10 new weapons including the Giant Killer, the Boi Axe and the Thunder Shield

The old Hunter Grenade door in the Prisoners’ Quarters has been replaced by a new Specialist shop where you can buy the Hunter’s Grenade, skins or a lovely new Map

For the most advanced players, Rise of the Giant holds a new hidden level. An entirely new ending to your story will be revealed to those who can beat the crap out of the new boss waiting for you at the end….

Finally, if you don't have this game yet, well... I mean games are a luxury and we can't buy every one of them, but if you do want to get Dead Cells, this is a good time to do it. It's for sale at 20% off in the Switch eShop and the PlayStation and Microsoft Stores.

