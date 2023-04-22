Dead Island 2 guide: How to use workbenches

The workbenches in Dead Island 2 might not sound glamorous at first, but they will be your most useful companion while surviving the zombie-infested lands. After several years of delay, the sequel has finally been released, and there is an exquisite variety of weapons to pick from. As strong as they are, these tools of destruction will lose their effectiveness when their durability reduces.

However, you won’t have to desert them, thanks to the workbenches present on Dead Island 2. They’re spread all over the map; finding them will help you repair them. That’s not all, since the game also features weapon modding, you can fine-tune them to change how they work.

Dead Island 2 workbenches allow you to tweak and repair weapons on the go

Here is what you can do with workbenches:

Repair: The more you use your weapon, the more their health decreases. After a certain point, they will be completely unusable and break down unless you repair them. You can do so by pressing the A button on PlayStation or X on Xbox.

Upgrade: Dead Island 2 allows you to make your weapons more effective and increase their usability. This can be done thanks to the game's modding system and could be hugely beneficial for preserving your favorite weapons in the long run.

Scrap: As you explore the map, you will get more weapons than you need. Some won't fit your playstyles, while others will just be useless. It's best to scrap them to earn more resources, and it can be done using R3 on PlayStation or the RS on Xbox.

Fabricate: You can fabricate different items in Dead Island 2, ranging from medkits to mods. These will be hugely beneficial as you come up against harder zombies and strong bosses.

Workbenches require resources to be used in Dead Island 2. Repairing will require in-game coins that you will earn during your playthrough. Mods and utilities require different raw materials, which you can find in your loot/scrapping items from your inventory.

How to find workbenches?

As mentioned above, you can find them all across the map. They’ll be shown on your HUD and are represented by a hammer and wrench crossed over. Just move to the location, and you will find your workbench.

