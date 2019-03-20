Dead or Alive 6 News: Free version of game available on all platforms

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 20 Mar 2019, 06:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hitomi, Bass, Kasumi, and Diego are all available in the free version of DoA 6

Dead or Alive 6 recently launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The latest version in the classic fighting game series hit shelves on March 1st, but the free version is already available for those who don't have the extra money to throw at it.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja dropped the free-to-play edition of Dead or Alive 6, titled Dead or Alive 6 - Core Fighters on all services that host the game. The title contains four fighters: Bass, Diego, Hitomi, and Kasumi.

If you're looking to play as Leifang, Helena, Marie Rose, or any of the other fighters, you'll have to pay $3.99 a piece. Still, considering the price of most DLC characters, that's not a bad deal.

Along with four fighters, you'll gain access to arcade mode, as well as versus, time attack, training, and DOA quest modes. Not only that, but you'll also be able to go online in ranked battles, which is pretty great for a free version of the game. As far as the story mode goes, you'll have to fork over $19.99 for the full thing. However, you will get a brief introduction to it in the free version, allowing you to decide for yourself if it's something you're in to.

This isn't the only time Koei Tecmo has done something like this, as they did the same thing with the previous title, Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters. Just like DoA 6, it offered players most of the traditional game modes with a limited roster.

The only real difference this time around is that DoA 6 doesn't have over $1000 worth of DLC... at least not yet. With several years of content in store, and a current price tab of $340.73, expect to see that total climb rather quickly.

That being said, offering so many game modes and online play to those who haven't paid a time for their product is a welcome move from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

Advertisement