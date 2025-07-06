Deadlock patch notes (July 2025): General updates, Hero changes, and more

The Deadlock patch notes for July 2025 have been officially released. The latest patch targets a number of changes across the board, starting from item-specific updates to a range of hero buffs and nerfs in the game. Furthermore, Spirit Bonus, Souls, and numerous other core features have also been tweaked within the game.
Below, you will find a detailed brief on all the changes implemented with the latest Deadlock patch notes. Read below to know more.
Deadlock patch notes for July 2025
Here's a look into the official Deadlock patch notes for July 2025:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
General changes
- Bullet Cycle Time for all heroes increased by 5% (effectively reduces gun DPS globally by 5%)
- Spirit bonus based on souls spent in the tree is increased by 25%
- Ability base damage and AP bonus damage reduced by ~8% (spirit power growth unaffected)
- Spirit gained from leveling reduced from 1.25 to 1.1
- Ultimate cooldowns increased by 10% (affects base and upgrades, so the total CD with AP is 10% longer)
- 300 Souls Boon now gives an AP instead of an Ability Unlock
- 600 Souls Boon now gives an Ability Unlock instead of a AP
- Small neutral camp bounty increased by 15%
- Zip Line after taking Base Guardians in a lane increased from +120% to +140%
- Zip Line after taking Base Guardians in a lane ramp up time reduced from 4s to 3s
- Rejuv bonus duration changed from 4 minutes to 3/4/5
- Rejuv trooper health bonus reduced from 200/230/260% to 170/200/230%
- Mid Boss total bounty increased from 500 + 50/min to 2000 + 50/min (evenly split among the team that kills the boss, unrelated to rejuv secure)
- Mid Boss shield regeneration changed from 100 + 8/min to 50 + 7/min
- Mid Boss HP increased by 15%
- Mid Boss warning sound now plays at 70% HP rather than 60%
- Rejuv drop duration reduced from 8s to 7s
- Mid Boss Spirit Resistance from abilities reduced from 30% to 20%
- Mid Boss Spirit Resistance from items reduced from 50% to 20%
- Walker Spirit resistance reduced from 30% to 25%
- Guardian base resistance increased from 40% to 60% (decays 10 minutes still, same values as creeps)
- Guardian total bounty reduced from 1650 to 1000
- Walker total bounty reduced from 4500 to 3500
- Base hero kill value reduced from 300 to 250 (still ramps to end value over 40 minutes, so primarily affects the very early phase)
- End hero kill value increased from 2000 to 2200
- Bullet Lifesteal vs creeps increased from 50% to 60%
- Spirit Lifesteal vs creeps increased from 33% to 40%
- Comeback values are now roughly 25% stronger (this was released before this patch in a recent update)
- Fixed a bug causing soul orb shots towards the end of the contested window to not register as hits on the server
- Fixed some AoE abilities not hitting midboss (Kelvin Frost Grenade, Lady Geist Blood Bomb, Holliday Barrel)
- Fixed various camera issues with Calico's Ava Form and Viscous's Goo Ball
- Fixed an issue where Souls were shared with anyone that punched a Sinner's Sacrifice, regardless of the duration or team
- Fixed a bug where players could exit the map if they tried to teleport into specific corners
Read more: How to make custom lobbies in Deadlock
[ Weapon Items ]
- Restorative Shot: Heal from heroes increased from 40 to 50
- Restorative Shot: Heal from NPCs/Orbs increased from 15 to 20
- Split Shot: Duration increased from 4.5s to 5s
- Split Shot: Cooldown reduced from 16s to 14s
- Weakening Headshot: No longer has a 3s cooldown
- Swift Striker: Fire Rate reduced from 20% to 18%
- Toxic Bullets: Buildup is now 15% harder
- Blood Tribute: Health Drain reduced from 50 to 40
- Blood Tribute: No longer grants +125 Bonus Health
- Blood Tribute: Now grants +8% Spirit Resist
- Express Shot cooldown reduced from 4s to 3s
- Express Shot: Weapon Damage increased from 150% to 165%
- Express Shot: Fixed Kinetic Carbine using the primary values rather than secondary values on the item
- Cultists Sacrifice: Cooldown reduced from 260s to 250s
- Ricochet: Fire Rate reduced from 25% to 20%
- Ricochet: No longer bounces off objectives
- Shadow Weave: Ambush Fire Rate increased from +30% to +35%
- Spellslinger: Now only activates while in combat
[ Vitality Items ]
- Melee Lifesteal: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee
- Rebuttal: Bonus Health increased from +50 to +75
- Weapon Shielding: Move Speed bonus increased from 1 to 1.5
- Weapon Shielding: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s
- Spirit Shielding: Move Speed bonus increased from 1 to 1.5
- Spirit Shielding: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s
- Guardian Ward: Buff duration increased from 5s to 6s
- Reactive Barrier: Spirit Resist increased from +5% to +6%
- Lifestrike: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee.
- Fortitude: Regen reduced from 3% to 2%
- Fortitude: No longer grants +22% Weapon Damage
- Veilwalker: Heal now scales with boons (+3)
- Counterspell: Cooldown reduced from 25s to 20s
- Counterspell: Now also grants +100 Health and +8 Spirit Power
- Counterspell: Successful parry now provides +150 Heal
- Trophy Collector: Souls per minute increased from 20 to 23
- Inhibitor: Now uses the buildup proc mechanic
- Inhibitor: Debuff duration increased from 3s to 4s
- Siphon Bullets: Now grants Bullet Resistance instead of Spirit Resistance
- Cheat Death: Now grants Bullet Resistance instead of Spirit Resistance
- Cheat Death: Cooldown reduced from 120s to 100s
- Divine Barrier: Buff duration increased from 5s to 6s
- Witchmail: Cooldown reduction per hit increased from 3s to 4s
- Unstoppable: Fixed Silencer’s passive interaction during this state
[ Spirit Items ]
- Rusted Barrel: Health increased from +50 to +60
- Rusted Barrel: Now provides +0.5 Sprint
- Rusted Barrel: Cooldown reduced from 30s to 25s
- Disarming Hex: Cooldown reduced from 30s to 25s
- Spirit Strike: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee.
- Slowing Hex: Now provides +0.5 Sprint
- Slowing Hex: Debuff effects stays on for longer so it's easier to see
- Spirit Sap: Spirit Power reduction increased from -12 to -15
- Spirit Snatch: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee.
- Knockdown: Now provides +6% Ability Range
- Knockdown: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s
- Rapid Recharge: Spirit Power for charged abilities increased from +16 to +20
- Cooldown Reduction stat is now renamed to Ability Cooldown Reduction and no longer affects items (all existing CDR is now Ability Cooldown Reduction)
- Added a new T4 Spirit Item, Transcendent Cooldown. Builds from Superior Cooldown. Provides +30% Ability Cooldown Reduction and +30% Item Cooldown Reduction
- Superior Cooldown: Ability Cooldown Reduction increased from 24% to 25%
- Boundless Spirit: Percentage spirit bonus increased from 13% to 15%
- Vortex Web: Now provides +1 Sprint
- Vortex Web: Capture Radius increased from 11m to 12m
- Ethereal Shift: Cooldown reduced from 22s to 20s
- Ethereal Shift: Move Speed while channeling increased from 3.5 to 4
Check out: Deadlock lore explained: The story behind Valve's MOBA shooter
[ Heroes ]
Abrams
- Abrams: Shoulder Charge T3 increased from -18s to -22s
- Abrams: Infernal Resilience T3 increased from +6% to +7%
- Infernus: Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.16 to 0.12
- Infernus: Afterburn DPS reduced by 13% (still affected by the global base reductions as well, so the total amount is larger than this. This applies to all other patch note lines that reduces damage as well)
Infernus
- Infernus: Afterburn spirit scaling increased from 0.56 to 0.66
- Infernus: Flame Dash T2 DPS reduced by 10%
- Infernus: Flame Dash spirit power scaling increased from 0.7 to 0.8
Ivy
- Ivy: Bullet growth reduced from 0.16 to 0.15
- Ivy: No longer ignores shooting speed penalty
- Ivy: Watcher’s Covenant now grants the shooting speed benefit to you and your tethered ally
Kelvin
- Kelvin: Frozen Shelter now freezes Urn (like it does other objectives)
Lady Geist
- Lady Geist: Base bullet damage reduced from 23 to 21
- Lady Geist: Essence Bomb arming time increased from 0.5s to 0.65s
- Lady Geist: Malice health cost increased from 6% to 7%
- Lady Geist: Malice T2 changed from "+30 Damage and 7% Damage Amp” to “+30 Damage and +4 Blood Shards”
- Lady Geist: Malice T3 changed from "+6 Blood Shards" to "+7% Damage Amp"
- Lady Geist: Soul Exchange cast range reduced from 6m to 5.5m
- Lash: Flog cast range reduced from 25m to 20m
- Lash: Ground Strike damage height reduced from 3.3m to 3m
McGinnis
- McGinnis: Medicinal Specter now comes out faster and has a better visual que
- McGinnis: Heavy Barrage DPS increased by 6%
- McGinnis: Fixed Mini Turrets missing targets that are on the ground from Stun or Sliding
- McGinnis: Fixed Mini Turrets not targeting Phase 1 of the Patron after shields are down
- McGinnis: Health per boon increased from 52 to 56
Mirage
- Mirage: Djinn's Mark now has a range limit on application (45m)
- Mirage: Fixed Cases where Mirage's Tornado would get Stuck and/or Go through Walls
Paradox
- Paradox: Gun recoil adjustments to make it smoother
- Pocket: Fixed Cloak sliding up walls very quickly
- Pocket: Fixed Cloak sometimes getting stuck on the lip of a corner
- Pocket: Fixed Cloak issue where you would teleport far shoter than expected
Seven
- Seven: Storm Cloud DPS reduced by 10%
Sinclair
- Sinclair: Base bullet damage reduced from 20 to 17
- Sinclair: Bullet velocity reduced from 340 to 300
- Sinclair: Rabbit Hex cast range reduced from 30m to 24m
- Sinclair: Rabbit Hex detonation delay increased from 0.7 to 0.9
- Sinclair: Rabbit Hex move speed increased from 22% to 36%
- Sinclair: Can no longer teleport back to assistant while silenced or cursed
Warden
- Warden: Base bullet damage reduced from 17.6 to 17
Wraith
- Wraith: Card Trick T3 slow increased from 25% to 30%
- Wraith: Card Trick spirit scaling increased from 1.1 to 1.2
- Wraith: Project Mind fixed going no where if the player is on uneven ground
That's everything that you need to know about the Deadlock patch notes for July 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.