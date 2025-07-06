Deadlock patch notes (July 2025): General updates, Hero changes, and more

The Deadlock patch notes for July 2025 have been officially released. The latest patch targets a number of changes across the board, starting from item-specific updates to a range of hero buffs and nerfs in the game. Furthermore, Spirit Bonus, Souls, and numerous other core features have also been tweaked within the game.

Below, you will find a detailed brief on all the changes implemented with the latest Deadlock patch notes. Read below to know more.

Deadlock patch notes for July 2025

Here's a look into the official Deadlock patch notes for July 2025:

General changes

Bullet Cycle Time for all heroes increased by 5% (effectively reduces gun DPS globally by 5%)

Spirit bonus based on souls spent in the tree is increased by 25%

Ability base damage and AP bonus damage reduced by ~8% (spirit power growth unaffected)

Spirit gained from leveling reduced from 1.25 to 1.1

Ultimate cooldowns increased by 10% (affects base and upgrades, so the total CD with AP is 10% longer)

300 Souls Boon now gives an AP instead of an Ability Unlock

600 Souls Boon now gives an Ability Unlock instead of a AP

Small neutral camp bounty increased by 15%

Zip Line after taking Base Guardians in a lane increased from +120% to +140%

Zip Line after taking Base Guardians in a lane ramp up time reduced from 4s to 3s

Rejuv bonus duration changed from 4 minutes to 3/4/5

Rejuv trooper health bonus reduced from 200/230/260% to 170/200/230%

Mid Boss total bounty increased from 500 + 50/min to 2000 + 50/min (evenly split among the team that kills the boss, unrelated to rejuv secure)

Mid Boss shield regeneration changed from 100 + 8/min to 50 + 7/min

Mid Boss HP increased by 15%

Mid Boss warning sound now plays at 70% HP rather than 60%

Rejuv drop duration reduced from 8s to 7s

Mid Boss Spirit Resistance from abilities reduced from 30% to 20%

Mid Boss Spirit Resistance from items reduced from 50% to 20%

Walker Spirit resistance reduced from 30% to 25%

Guardian base resistance increased from 40% to 60% (decays 10 minutes still, same values as creeps)

Guardian total bounty reduced from 1650 to 1000

Walker total bounty reduced from 4500 to 3500

Base hero kill value reduced from 300 to 250 (still ramps to end value over 40 minutes, so primarily affects the very early phase)

End hero kill value increased from 2000 to 2200

Bullet Lifesteal vs creeps increased from 50% to 60%

Spirit Lifesteal vs creeps increased from 33% to 40%

Comeback values are now roughly 25% stronger (this was released before this patch in a recent update)

Fixed a bug causing soul orb shots towards the end of the contested window to not register as hits on the server

Fixed some AoE abilities not hitting midboss (Kelvin Frost Grenade, Lady Geist Blood Bomb, Holliday Barrel)

Fixed various camera issues with Calico's Ava Form and Viscous's Goo Ball

Fixed an issue where Souls were shared with anyone that punched a Sinner's Sacrifice, regardless of the duration or team

Fixed a bug where players could exit the map if they tried to teleport into specific corners

[ Weapon Items ]

Restorative Shot: Heal from heroes increased from 40 to 50

Restorative Shot: Heal from NPCs/Orbs increased from 15 to 20

Split Shot: Duration increased from 4.5s to 5s

Split Shot: Cooldown reduced from 16s to 14s

Weakening Headshot: No longer has a 3s cooldown

Swift Striker: Fire Rate reduced from 20% to 18%

Toxic Bullets: Buildup is now 15% harder

Blood Tribute: Health Drain reduced from 50 to 40

Blood Tribute: No longer grants +125 Bonus Health

Blood Tribute: Now grants +8% Spirit Resist

Express Shot cooldown reduced from 4s to 3s

Express Shot: Weapon Damage increased from 150% to 165%

Express Shot: Fixed Kinetic Carbine using the primary values rather than secondary values on the item

Cultists Sacrifice: Cooldown reduced from 260s to 250s

Ricochet: Fire Rate reduced from 25% to 20%

Ricochet: No longer bounces off objectives

Shadow Weave: Ambush Fire Rate increased from +30% to +35%

Spellslinger: Now only activates while in combat

[ Vitality Items ]

Melee Lifesteal: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee

Rebuttal: Bonus Health increased from +50 to +75

Weapon Shielding: Move Speed bonus increased from 1 to 1.5

Weapon Shielding: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s

Spirit Shielding: Move Speed bonus increased from 1 to 1.5

Spirit Shielding: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s

Guardian Ward: Buff duration increased from 5s to 6s

Reactive Barrier: Spirit Resist increased from +5% to +6%

Lifestrike: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee.

Fortitude: Regen reduced from 3% to 2%

Fortitude: No longer grants +22% Weapon Damage

Veilwalker: Heal now scales with boons (+3)

Counterspell: Cooldown reduced from 25s to 20s

Counterspell: Now also grants +100 Health and +8 Spirit Power

Counterspell: Successful parry now provides +150 Heal

Trophy Collector: Souls per minute increased from 20 to 23

Inhibitor: Now uses the buildup proc mechanic

Inhibitor: Debuff duration increased from 3s to 4s

Siphon Bullets: Now grants Bullet Resistance instead of Spirit Resistance

Cheat Death: Now grants Bullet Resistance instead of Spirit Resistance

Cheat Death: Cooldown reduced from 120s to 100s

Divine Barrier: Buff duration increased from 5s to 6s

Witchmail: Cooldown reduction per hit increased from 3s to 4s

Unstoppable: Fixed Silencer’s passive interaction during this state

[ Spirit Items ]

Rusted Barrel: Health increased from +50 to +60

Rusted Barrel: Now provides +0.5 Sprint

Rusted Barrel: Cooldown reduced from 30s to 25s

Disarming Hex: Cooldown reduced from 30s to 25s

Spirit Strike: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee.

Slowing Hex: Now provides +0.5 Sprint

Slowing Hex: Debuff effects stays on for longer so it's easier to see

Spirit Sap: Spirit Power reduction increased from -12 to -15

Spirit Snatch: Now has double cooldown when triggered via light melee.

Knockdown: Now provides +6% Ability Range

Knockdown: Cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s

Rapid Recharge: Spirit Power for charged abilities increased from +16 to +20

Cooldown Reduction stat is now renamed to Ability Cooldown Reduction and no longer affects items (all existing CDR is now Ability Cooldown Reduction)

Added a new T4 Spirit Item, Transcendent Cooldown. Builds from Superior Cooldown. Provides +30% Ability Cooldown Reduction and +30% Item Cooldown Reduction

Superior Cooldown: Ability Cooldown Reduction increased from 24% to 25%

Boundless Spirit: Percentage spirit bonus increased from 13% to 15%

Vortex Web: Now provides +1 Sprint

Vortex Web: Capture Radius increased from 11m to 12m

Ethereal Shift: Cooldown reduced from 22s to 20s

Ethereal Shift: Move Speed while channeling increased from 3.5 to 4

[ Heroes ]

Wraith in Deadlock (Image via Valve)

Abrams

Abrams: Shoulder Charge T3 increased from -18s to -22s

Abrams: Infernal Resilience T3 increased from +6% to +7%

Infernus: Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.16 to 0.12

Infernus: Afterburn DPS reduced by 13% (still affected by the global base reductions as well, so the total amount is larger than this. This applies to all other patch note lines that reduces damage as well)

Infernus

Infernus: Afterburn spirit scaling increased from 0.56 to 0.66

Infernus: Flame Dash T2 DPS reduced by 10%

Infernus: Flame Dash spirit power scaling increased from 0.7 to 0.8

Ivy

Ivy: Bullet growth reduced from 0.16 to 0.15

Ivy: No longer ignores shooting speed penalty

Ivy: Watcher’s Covenant now grants the shooting speed benefit to you and your tethered ally

Kelvin

Kelvin: Frozen Shelter now freezes Urn (like it does other objectives)

Lady Geist

Lady Geist: Base bullet damage reduced from 23 to 21

Lady Geist: Essence Bomb arming time increased from 0.5s to 0.65s

Lady Geist: Malice health cost increased from 6% to 7%

Lady Geist: Malice T2 changed from "+30 Damage and 7% Damage Amp” to “+30 Damage and +4 Blood Shards”

Lady Geist: Malice T3 changed from "+6 Blood Shards" to "+7% Damage Amp"

Lady Geist: Soul Exchange cast range reduced from 6m to 5.5m

Lash: Flog cast range reduced from 25m to 20m

Lash: Ground Strike damage height reduced from 3.3m to 3m

McGinnis

McGinnis: Medicinal Specter now comes out faster and has a better visual que

McGinnis: Heavy Barrage DPS increased by 6%

McGinnis: Fixed Mini Turrets missing targets that are on the ground from Stun or Sliding

McGinnis: Fixed Mini Turrets not targeting Phase 1 of the Patron after shields are down

McGinnis: Health per boon increased from 52 to 56

Mirage

Mirage: Djinn's Mark now has a range limit on application (45m)

Mirage: Fixed Cases where Mirage's Tornado would get Stuck and/or Go through Walls

Paradox

Paradox: Gun recoil adjustments to make it smoother

Pocket

Pocket: Fixed Cloak sliding up walls very quickly

Pocket: Fixed Cloak sometimes getting stuck on the lip of a corner

Pocket: Fixed Cloak issue where you would teleport far shoter than expected

Seven

Seven: Storm Cloud DPS reduced by 10%

Sinclair

Sinclair: Base bullet damage reduced from 20 to 17

Sinclair: Bullet velocity reduced from 340 to 300

Sinclair: Rabbit Hex cast range reduced from 30m to 24m

Sinclair: Rabbit Hex detonation delay increased from 0.7 to 0.9

Sinclair: Rabbit Hex move speed increased from 22% to 36%

Sinclair: Can no longer teleport back to assistant while silenced or cursed

Warden

Warden: Base bullet damage reduced from 17.6 to 17

Wraith

Wraith: Card Trick T3 slow increased from 25% to 30%

Wraith: Card Trick spirit scaling increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Wraith: Project Mind fixed going no where if the player is on uneven ground

That's everything that you need to know about the Deadlock patch notes for July 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

