Deadlock patch notes (March 14, 2025): Soul Orb changes, Golden Statue buffs adjusted, Holliday updates, and more

A brand-new set of Deadlock patch notes have gone live on March 14, 2025. The latest patch notes have brought forth numerous changes to the game, starting from updating the Soul Orb spawn rates, Soul collection changes, and to balance the meta, a plethora of character updates in the game.

Below, you will find a detailed brief on every little adjustment made with the latest Deadlock patch notes for March 14, 2025. Continue reading to know more.

Deadlock patch notes for March 14, 2025

Here's a detailed look into the Deadlock patch update release on March 14, 2025. Some of the most notable changes definitely include the adjustments made to Golden Statue Buffs, and beyond that, the hero changes that have been implemented to improve character balancing in the game.

We have seen quite a distinct stagnation in the meta in the past few weeks, and with the latest update, we believe players would have a grand time playing the game and figuring out which heroes can be considered as the cream of the crop. Without further ado, here's a look into the Deadlock patch notes for March 14, 2025:

Increased horizontal soul orb movement a bit

Soul Orb spawn delay increased a bit and added some variability

Neutrals soul values reduced by 15% (including Sinner's Sacrifice)

Sinner's Sacrifice spawn/respawn time increased from 8/4 minutes to 10/5

Mid Neutral Camp respawn time increased from 5 minutes to 6 minutes

Golden Statue Buffs adjustments

Level 1 Ammo reduced from 4% to 3%

Level 2 Ammo reduced from 6% to 5%

Level 3 Ammo reduced from 8% to 7%

Level 1 HP reduced from 20 to 15

Level 2 HP reduced from 30 to 25

Level 3 HP reduced from 40 to 35

Level 3 Weapon Power reduced from 7% to 6%

Level 3 Spirit reduced from 5 to 4

Minor respawn curve adjustments

Holliday changes:

Powder Keg T2 decreased from +120 to +100

Bounce Pad cooldown increased from 37s to 41s

Bounce Pad T1 is now T2

Bounce Pad New T1 is 10s cooldown

Bounce Pad T2 is now T3. Removed T3 Stun

Haze in Deadlock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Valve)

Haze changes:

Bullet Dance bonus damage is now weapon damage instead of spirit

Sinclair nerfs

Assistant damage now follows his gun's falloff range

Assistant base damage reduced from 30 to 20

Cold Front nerf:

No longer does double damage to creeps

