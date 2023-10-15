"Death to all betrayers": League of Legends LoLdle answers 465 (Sunday, October 15, 2023)

The Loldle answers for its 465th version are currently available. If you want to get better at this game, you need to have in-depth knowledge about all League of Legends heroes and their abilities and skins. Additionally, memorizing some of their famous quotes will come in handy in answering the five questions this game presents.

You can show off on your social media accounts when you've successfully decoded all the puzzles as well. That said, here's the LoLdle quote for October 15, 2023, is:

"Death to all betrayers."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 15, 2023.

Rumble, Kalista, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 465th edition (October 15, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 15, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Rumble

Rumble Quote: Kalista

Kalista Ability: Kha’Zix, Bonus : R

Kha’Zix, : R Emoji: Braum

Braum Splash Art: Aphelios, Bonus: Lunar Beast Aphelios

It might be easy to guess Rumble's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Bandle City, this character debuted in the game in 2011. Today's quote should only take a couple of seconds to link to Kalista, a frequently used ADC in LoL.

Due to Kha’Zix's high pick rate, identifying his ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty simple, with Braum being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Aphelios's Lunar Beast splash art is quite easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

The LoLdle answers for its 466th edition will be published on October 16, 2023.