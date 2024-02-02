Death Stranding 2 announce trailer: Alan Wake, Stranger Things & everything Kojima fans would look for 

Death Stranding 2's State of Play showcase provided a lot for Kojima fans to mull over. On the one hand, we have an idea regarding the game name and when it will be released. On the other, we were flooded with a variety of plot points, impressive graphics, mind-boggling cinematics, and more.

Now, before I delve further into this conversation, I must clarify that neither Alan Wake nor Stranger Things directly makes an appearance in the Death Stranding 2 announcement trailer. Nevertheless, we have an eerie-looking puppet and a metal guitar that shoots out electricity.

Death Stranding 2 announcement trailer is delightfully confounding

Watching the latest announcement trailer, I was instantly reminded of how I felt when I saw the Death Stranding teaser trailer seven years back. The only difference is that this time, there is a sense of familiarity - returning characters, overarching concepts, and familiar backgrounds. Kojima exploits this feeling of intimacy to further unnerve us in the State of Play showcase.

It is like returning to a familiar home that is not just the same. A pervading sense of uncanny keeps returning throughout the trailer. Be it Troy Baker's Higgs' Joker-esque return, the samurai bot that seems to be led by BB-28, the tar-covered cat, the marionette Alan Wake puppet, or the pair of hands around Fragile's neck, everything seems ... delightfully confounding.

Do we know what all of these mean? No, and that's the point. Death Stranding 2 On the Beach will be released in 2025. Fans will be poring over each frame, and each word uttered to draw bridges and connections regarding what they mean over the upcoming months.

Marionette puppet in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Kojima Productions)

The marionette puppet has become an instant hit among the players in the community. In the trailer, Fragile gives it to Sam before the latter sets off. Several of them have already noted the eerie similarity it has with the famous fictional author Alan Wake. While this is not an official collaboration (yet), the talking, hissing new addition will surely be a delight on the long, dreary journeys in-game.

There is no Stranger Things character or lookalike in the Death Stranding 2 announcement trailer. Rather, we have an important character playing an electric guitar to fend off enemies. Fans of the popular Netflix series will be quickly reminded of the iconic Eddie Munson scene from Season 4 playing Metallica's 'Master of Puppets'.

The announcement trailer shows Higgs in robotic attire playing BB's theme on his electric guitar shooting lightning at the samurai bots with katanas. If you are not already scratching your head, you can hear BB-28's laughter from the latter. Make of it what you will.

Eddie Munson and Higgs (Image via Netflix || Kojima Productions)

The 10-minute clip was as densely packed as possible, featuring a look at the gameplay and the world that will await us. Exploration during the night, dynamic weather features, various terrains to cover, and a more action-based approach seem to be in the cards.

For now, there's nothing else to do but rewatch the trailer again and again to enjoy everything that it offers. Hopefully, we will hear more about the game soon. While there's no guarantee whether Death Stranding 2 On the Beach will be as divisive as the first title, it is clear that Hideo Kojima will not be pulling any punches in bringing his vision to life.

Meanwhile, Death Stranding Director's Cut recently had its launch on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices in January 2024, allowing a new bunch of players to experience it. For those unaware, check out our Death Stranding Director's Cut and Standard edition differences guide to learn more about the content.

