Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima reveals a new teaser for an upcoming trailer

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    27 May 2019, 11:14 IST

Death Stranding
Death Stranding

After weeks of teasing, director Hideo Kojima has finally revealed a 20 seconds teaser trailer for his upcoming open world game Death Stranding. As you would expect the new trailer just like the previous cryptic trailers of the game makes absolutely no sense at all, except perhaps the mentioning of ropes which we all know by now has an important role in the game.

What's exciting to note here is that this short teaser actually confirms that a full-length trailer of the game is on the way, hereby indirectly confirming that maybe Sony is planning yet another State of Play event before or during the time E3 rolls out to gather a little limelight.

This also leads to the revelation that maybe we might just see trailers for PlayStation's other exclusive titles such as The Last Of Us Part 2. The game is apparently in the final stages of development and expected to hit the shelves by the fall of 2019.


Coming back to Death Stranding, I highly doubt that we will be getting a concrete look at the game that might give us some indication of what the game is all about. No, that's probably not going to happen because brainstorming and discussing theories regarding these cryptic trailers is something of a game itself and Kojima acknowledges that. In fact, he himself stated when Death Stranding was revealed back in 2016 that the game has begun. And let's be realistic, Death Stranding is far away from its final stages of development.

Our safest bets can still be that Death Stranding will be the final exclusive game for the PS4 before we venture off into the enticing world of the next generation of games and consoles.

Anyways what are your thoughts regarding Death Stranding? Tell me in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
