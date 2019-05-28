Death Stranding: Kojima Productions confirm that more news about the game will be announced on 29 May

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 28 May 2019, 04:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Death Stranding

Kojima Productions have finally confirmed via their Twitter account that we will be getting some brand new information about their highly anticipated and mysterious open world game Death Stranding.

The countdown of #DEATHSTRANDING has started... May 29th.

Create the rope. pic.twitter.com/26ynWg2m3s — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 27, 2019

After teasing the game for weeks, Hideo Kojima, the man behind Death Stranding and Kojima Productions finally revealed a short teaser for an upcoming trailer earlier today. Before fans could scrutinize this new piece of information, Kojima Productions' Twitter account confirmed that big news is on the way.

Not just Kojima Productions, this tweet was retweeted by various other famous personalities such as Mathieu Turi who's a famous French Director.

In fact, Actor Troy Baker, well known for his role as Joel in Naughty Dog's acclaimed action adventure game The Last of Us as well as Booker Dewitt in 2013's Bioshock Infinite retweeted the same while quoting "Create the rope", which seems to be the tagline surrounding this mysterious new trailer.

Baker plays the role of what seems to be one of the antagonists in the upcoming game known as "The Man in the Golden Mask". Nothing else is yet known about his role in the game except for a short teaser which was revealed back in 2018.

This new upcoming trailer is causing quite a stir in the gaming industry and the fans have started speculating already that a 2019 release window is still feasible. The new trailer might come with a release date or at least a release window for the game.

Advertisement

Death Stranding was revealed back at Sony's E3 2016 conference as a PS4 exclusive title in development just weeks after Hideo Kojima was fired from his previous company Konami. The game has been in full development for almost 3 years now.

Are you looking forward to Death Stranding? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.