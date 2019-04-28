Death Stranding: Kojima's mysterious new title is an open world game that is going to make you cry; More information coming in a month or two.

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 28 Apr 2019, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Death Stranding

Nearly three years after it's initial reveal back during Sony's E3 2016 conference, we still have no concrete idea of what Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is going to be all about. Hopefully, all of this is going to change 'in a month or two.'

Talking about Death Stranding at Tribeca Film Festival alongside The Walking Dead Actor- Norman Reedus who plays the role of Sam in Death Stranding, Kojima revealed a few interesting tidbits of the game, as well as when we are going to hear more about it.

It’s an action game, an open world action game, but it’s really new, it’s something new. There are so many things happening in the real world, in America, in Europe, Everything is connected by the Internet but we’re not connected in the real world these days. I’m kind of putting that as a metaphor in the game. So players will have to reconnect the world in the game. You feel very alone, in solitude as well, but you’re trying to connect. The keyword for the story and the gameplay is connection. There are so many things in between of course, but the key is connection. I’ll also throw in a really new idea: you’re connected with the game and everyone is playing it together and everyone will be connected as well.

He further went on to conclude this cryptic vague piece of news by stating that Sony would be really unpleased if he says anything more and he wouldn't want that.( No one would want that considering the Kojima-Konami disaster.)

Also, even though Death Stranding is an open world game, it will feature a linear narrative driven sequence. He said that telling a story in an open world game is really difficult when compared to that of a linear game.

So basically players can freely explore the open world freely as they please but to push forward the narrative they need to go to a specific place, start a mission and then the linear segments starts, at least that's what it seems to as of now.

We also got to know that Death Stranding is going to be an emotional experience, one that won't just make the people cry, but make them feel different kinds of emotions altogether. The most substantial news we got about the game however was information about the time period of when we will actually get to hear or see more about the game. Kojima went on to state the following- 'In a month or so, maybe.'

In a month or so, E3 will be upon us, that means Sony is indeed panning on churning out more information about their 3 upcoming PS4 exclusives sometime soon.

Are you excited for Death Stranding? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.