Death Stranding PC Official System Requirements 

Hideo Kojima's first independent videogame title, Death Stranding, is finally available on the PC platform. Players can now download the game after buying it from Steam or Epic Games.

Death Stranding is an action game developed by Kojima Production but it leans more towards the adventure and exploration genre.

Death Stranding PC Port

Death Stranding's port to PC is quite unbelievable in terms of technical performance. The game is pretty well optimised when running on a GTX 1660ti and a core i5 9th gen processor. The average FPS was around 85 to 90 while there were instances when the FPS was above 120.

There have been some poor PC ports of console games in the past. The prime example of one of the worst optimised games is Red Dead Redemption 2. When played on an MSI G75 stealth gaming laptop with an RTX 2080 Max Q, players were reported to have had a terrible experience. The average FPS was less than 45 in the starting area and was around 50 to 65 (max settings) later in the game.

However, you don't have to worry about Death Stranding as the game is well-optimised and can be run with a medium-range GPU.

Death Stranding PC System Requirements: Official

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel™ Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Redistributable Files: Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio 2015, 2017 and 2019