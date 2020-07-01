Death Stranding on PC: System requirements revealed

After a timed exclusive deal with Sony on the PS4, Kojima Productions' Death Stranding is now coming to PC on July 14 and will be available on Steam as well as the Epic Games Store.

Hideo Kojima's ambitious new title was divisive for gaming fans, to say the least. However, it cannot be denied that it is simply one of the most unique single-player experiences you can have.

Death Stranding is Hideo Kojima's attempt at pioneering a new genre in gaming. His previous attempt at forging a new genre resulted in Metal Gear Solid and it birthed the now extremely popular genre of stealth.

The game features some of the best visuals in modern gaming as well as one of the most ambitious stories ever told in gaming. Set in a post-apocalyptic America, players take control of Sam "Porter" Bridges as he attempts to reconnect all of America.

In case you couldn't experience the game as it was an exclusive for the PS4, you can now pick up the game for your PC.

Death Stranding System Requirements on PC

Death Stranding PC System Requirements

The game is a technical powerhouse and fans expected it to push PC hardware to the limit. However, a look at the system requirements posted by Kojima Productions does not imply that it will be all that taxing on PC hardware.

The minimum requirements on Steam are listed as:

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

This is extremely great news for fans who are looking to play Death Stranding on their PC but lack the expensive hardware required for modern AAA gaming.

The incredible Decima engine powers the game, and it will be great to see how the engine performs on a PC. If the requirements are anything to go by, it seems like Death Stranding is very well optimised for PC hardware.