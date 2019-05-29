×
Death Stranding Pre-Order Bonuses and Story Synopsis Leaked ahead of its Big Reveal

Shrey Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
News
34   //    29 May 2019, 13:58 IST

Death Stranding
Death Stranding

Death Stranding is set to have a huge reveal later tonight but apparently, the PlayStation Store has already given away one of the major surprises which is the game's pre-order page which is apparently going live in few hours.


Death Stranding pre-order page
Death Stranding pre-order page
Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the remnants of our future in his hands, he emarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world.

The above synopsis sure seems legit and since it has leaked just few hours before the game's actual big reveal, its even more believable.

The pre-order bonuses listed above are the following:-

#1.GOLD "SAM" SUNGLASSES.

#2.GOLD HAT.

#3.GOLD SPEED SKELETON.

#4.PS4 DYNAMIC THEME.

#5.PSN AVATAR(CHIBI LUDENS)


Leaks are pretty common at this time of the year and as much fun it's for the fans, its an equivalent of a nightmare for the game developers. What add more fuels to this above leaked PS Store description is Hideo Kojima's reaction on Twitter just few minutes ago.


Hideo Kojima - the legendary game director has worked years and years on this project which he claims to be his best one yet and its disappointing to see someone leak what they have been working on just hours before the actual reveal. In this case though the leaker seems to be the Playstation store itself which is pretty ironical.

The pre-order stuff came out of absolutely nowhere and fans are now expecting the game to release by the end of this year which previously seemed impossible. It seems now as though Death Stranding is PS4's big title for this year rather than The Last Of Us Part 2, which is also in it's final stage of development.

Whatsoever be the case, we will indeed be an getting info dump as well as a brand new trailer of Death Stranding in just few hours.

Are you excited for Death Stranding? Tell us in the comments down below. For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

