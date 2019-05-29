Death Stranding: Pre-order bonuses; Special editions; Collector's editions, release date revealed
After a wait of almost 3 years, Hideo Kojima is back with his latest game Death Stranding which finally gets a release date. Death Stranding is releasing November 8, 2019, and you can watch a spectacular nine minutes gameplay trailer.
Along with a trailer, The PlayStation blog also revealed various information regarding the game's various editions as well as pre-order bonuses that come along with it.
The game offers four editions in total which are:
#1 Standard Edition
#2 Special Edition
#3 Digital Deluxe Edition
#4 Collector's Edition
Preordering the standard edition will give you access to the voucher to download a Chibi Ludens PSN Avatar – a stylized version of the iconic logo for Kojima Productions – plus, a Death Stranding PS4 Dynamic Theme at launch.
Other in-game items include,
- Gold “Sam” Sunglasses
- Gold Hat
- Gold Speed Skeleton: Increase the speed of Sam’s movement when equipped
- Gold Armor Plate: Increase protection against any damage Sam takes
The Special Edition of the game costs ($$69.99 USD) includes a collectible steelbook case as well as the above mentioned pre-order bonuses. It also consists a Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses which can be earned through gameplay.
Alongside all of the above, the Special edition also comes with:
- Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)
- Music Album Digital Download
- Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video
The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game costs ($79.99 USD) and consists of all the pre-order bonuses that comes with the standard edition along with:
- Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses
- Gold Power Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to handle heavy cargo
- Gold All-Terrain Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to balance himself on uneven terrain
- Gold Armor Plate (Level 2): Stronger protection for Sam against falls, gunfire, and more
- Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)
- Music Album Digital Download
- Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video
And finally the Collector's Edition of the game costs ($199.99USD) which comes with all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, Special Edition along with:
- Life-sized BB Pod Statue
- BRIDGES Cargo Case
- Ludens Keychain
