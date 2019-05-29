×
Death Stranding: Pre-order bonuses; Special editions; Collector's editions, release date revealed

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
12   //    29 May 2019, 23:08 IST

Death Stranding
Death Stranding

After a wait of almost 3 years, Hideo Kojima is back with his latest game Death Stranding which finally gets a release date. Death Stranding is releasing November 8, 2019, and you can watch a spectacular nine minutes gameplay trailer.



Death Stranding
Death Stranding

Along with a trailer, The PlayStation blog also revealed various information regarding the game's various editions as well as pre-order bonuses that come along with it.

The game offers four editions in total which are:

#1 Standard Edition

#2 Special Edition

#3 Digital Deluxe Edition

#4 Collector's Edition


Preordering the standard edition will give you access to the voucher to download a Chibi Ludens PSN Avatar – a stylized version of the iconic logo for Kojima Productions – plus, a Death Stranding PS4 Dynamic Theme at launch.

Other in-game items include,

  • Gold “Sam” Sunglasses
  • Gold Hat
  • Gold Speed Skeleton: Increase the speed of Sam’s movement when equipped
  • Gold Armor Plate: Increase protection against any damage Sam takes

The Special Edition of the game costs ($$69.99 USD) includes a collectible steelbook case as well as the above mentioned pre-order bonuses. It also consists a Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses which can be earned through gameplay.

Alongside all of the above, the Special edition also comes with:

  • Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)
  • Music Album Digital Download
  • Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video
Death Stranding Deluxe Edition
Death Stranding Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game costs ($79.99 USD) and consists of all the pre-order bonuses that comes with the standard edition along with:

  • Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses
  • Gold Power Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to handle heavy cargo
  • Gold All-Terrain Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to balance himself on uneven terrain
  • Gold Armor Plate (Level 2): Stronger protection for Sam against falls, gunfire, and more
  • Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)
  • Music Album Digital Download
  • Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video
Death Stranding Collector's Edition
Death Stranding Collector's Edition

And finally the Collector's Edition of the game costs ($199.99USD) which comes with all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, Special Edition along with:

  • Life-sized BB Pod Statue
  • BRIDGES Cargo Case
  • Ludens Keychain

Are you excited for Death Stranding? Tell me in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
