Death Stranding: Pre-order bonuses; Special editions; Collector's editions, release date revealed

Death Stranding

After a wait of almost 3 years, Hideo Kojima is back with his latest game Death Stranding which finally gets a release date. Death Stranding is releasing November 8, 2019, and you can watch a spectacular nine minutes gameplay trailer.

Death Stranding

Along with a trailer, The PlayStation blog also revealed various information regarding the game's various editions as well as pre-order bonuses that come along with it.

The game offers four editions in total which are:

#1 Standard Edition

#2 Special Edition

#3 Digital Deluxe Edition

#4 Collector's Edition

Preordering the standard edition will give you access to the voucher to download a Chibi Ludens PSN Avatar – a stylized version of the iconic logo for Kojima Productions – plus, a Death Stranding PS4 Dynamic Theme at launch.

Other in-game items include,

Gold “Sam” Sunglasses

Gold Hat

Gold Speed Skeleton: Increase the speed of Sam’s movement when equipped

Gold Armor Plate: Increase protection against any damage Sam takes

The Special Edition of the game costs ($$69.99 USD) includes a collectible steelbook case as well as the above mentioned pre-order bonuses. It also consists a Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses which can be earned through gameplay.

Alongside all of the above, the Special edition also comes with:

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video

Death Stranding Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game costs ($79.99 USD) and consists of all the pre-order bonuses that comes with the standard edition along with:

Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses

Gold Power Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to handle heavy cargo

Gold All-Terrain Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to balance himself on uneven terrain

Gold Armor Plate (Level 2): Stronger protection for Sam against falls, gunfire, and more

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video

Death Stranding Collector's Edition

And finally the Collector's Edition of the game costs ($199.99USD) which comes with all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, Special Edition along with:

Life-sized BB Pod Statue

BRIDGES Cargo Case

Ludens Keychain

Are you excited for Death Stranding? Tell me in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.