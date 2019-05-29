Death Stranding: Release date and new footage drops in brand new trailer

Death Stranding

Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's first game in conjunction with Sony following his messy divorce with Konami, has been awash in uncertainty since it's announcement. Now, some of that uncertainty has been lifted - there's a new trailer with a ton of footage and - can you believe it? - an actual release date.

While there wasn't a whole lot in the way of story details - which is probably a good thing - it's clear that the game takes place in a fractured United States dealing with both a paranormal (possibly alien?) threat as well as a more localized one in the form of terrorists. There's plenty of guns, weird psychic powers and, as usual for a Kojima project, incredible music.

Everything was slowly revealed on the Playstation Twitch channel, and you can watch all 22 hours of it here. Frankly, I think you should just watch the trailer, but who am I to tell you what to do?

The actual game footage has Reedus's character, Sam, working his way across the country, in a variety of locales. The environments look alive and absolutely breathtaking, with that attention to detail Kojima is known for.

Just the small amount of footage we see here is enough - in our opinion, anyway - to assuage much of the trepidation surrounding this game. Granted, most of that was brought about simply from the fact that we hadn't seen, nor heard, much about it up until this point. But, what we see now is pretty spectacular, and it's just leaving us hungry for more.

So, how long as we going to be waiting? The game is scheduled for a November 8th of this year, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Are you excited for Death Stranding? Tell us in the comments down below. For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.