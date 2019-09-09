Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima teases his next project as Keanu Reeves pays a visit

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 09 Sep 2019, 11:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Keanu Reeves and Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding is still two months away from its big fall release this year but it's surprising as to how little we still know about the game, except its star-studded cast, rocking BBs and the fact that it is a walking simulator.

Death Stranding is currently in its crunching period, the phase when the game devs double down work on finishing the game. In Hideo Kojima's words, this phase is currently "hades" for him. However, this hasn't stopped Kojima from planning for the future, at least if his latest tweet is any evidence to go by.

Polishing the game while preparing things for TGS, and promotions after that as well as for the next project.



I want to become a crab🦀 pic.twitter.com/d11tBgUZLG — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 7, 2019

Next project? That comes across as something very straightforward, especially from someone like Hideo Kojima, who has generally been very cryptic and vague about his game releases. If this tweet is anything to go by, then it seems that Kojima Productions' next big game is already in the pre-production stage, which doesn't really sound surprising.

Big AAA game developing companies tend to work on multiple projects at the same time to reduce the time gap between the releases. What's interesting to note here is that around the same time as this tweet, Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves paid a visit to Kojima Productions in Japan to meet Kojima and his team.

Earlier this year Kojima revealed that Keanu Reeves was initially chosen to play the role of Cliff in Death Stranding, but Kojima insisted on having Mads Mikkelsen take that role. This does, however, raise a possibility that Keanu Reeves might have been offered another role in Kojima's next big unannounced project, which will undoubtedly be coming to PS5 in the future.

If you didn't know, Death Stranding is set to receive 80 minutes of worth gameplay footage during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 event which takes place from 12th September to 15th September.

Would you like to see Keanu Reeves in a Hideo Kojima game? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.