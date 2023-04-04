Deceive Inc. review: Spies in disguise

Although I generally do not play or have any fondness for first-person multiplayer-only video games, Deceive Inc. was an incredible new experience for me, one that I really enjoyed my time with. I was riveted to my screen for several sessions of the game's PvP mode because of the covert espionage-like missions, sandbox stages, and some genuinely unique usage of stealth-focused gameplay elements. I believe several aspects of Deceive Inc., particularly those made by Arkane Studios, have been greatly influenced by some of my all-time favorite video games.

From the shapeshifting abilities to the simplistic but effective stealth elements, it reminded me of games like Prey (2017), Dishonored, and Deathloop, albeit in a concise layout and multiplayer environment. Being a fan of the stealth genre, I was astonished at how well the stealth components had been integrated into the multiplayer configuration by developer Sweet Bandits Studios. Deceive Corp. embodies the ideal experience you hope for from a multiplayer espionage action game. I spent most of my time in Deceive Inc.'s solitary (PvP) mode, but I also tried it out and liked the 3v3 game style.

However, the game isn't perfect; in fact, there are some glaring flaws that I feel somewhat bog down the otherwise fantastic spy-thriller experience crafted by the geniuses at Sweet Bandits Studios.

Deceive Inc. cleverly mixes stealth and espionage action with its intuitive multiplayer game modes

The fantastic art style of Deceive Inc. helps create a truly immersive spy-thriller experience

First things first, the art style and visual direction of Deceive Inc. are something that truly caught my eye when I first started playing the game. Modern interior architecture combined with 60s espionage-thriller aesthetics effectively captures the sensation of being an undercover agent attempting to penetrate an enemy headquarters, like in a classic spy film. Deceive Inc.'s graphics and art direction reminded me of Arkane Studios' Dishonored series.

While I adore the simplistic art style Sweet Bandits Studios chose for their spy-thriller game, I have a minor complaint regarding the game's presentation, that being the soundtrack, which I felt sounded quite generic, and did not compliment Deceive Inc.'s superb art style. Although it has a few nice spy-themed tunes, the music isn't very memorable, which seriously detracts from the game's otherwise flawless aesthetic.

Although Deceive Inc.'s graphic aesthetic first drew my interest, the game's gameplay loop of hiding in plain sight and attempting to outwit other players in the lobby captivated me and had me playing for hours on end. In the stealth game Deceive Inc., which is solely for multiplayer, you must skulk into secret spaces inside a level to do specific tasks and escape the facility without drawing attention to yourself.

The stealth-focused gameplay loop of Deceive Inc. kept me engaged for hours on end

Once you are deployed inside a level, you can assume any disguise you want and try to blend with the NPCs not to raise the suspicion of other players. There are several ways to accomplish your goals and enter secret and restricted regions, just as in any traditional stealth game. There are benefits and drawbacks to each decision you make in the game.

Every level is intricately detailed and features multiple different ways to complete your objectives (Image via Sweet Bandits Studios)

You can pick an acceptable disguise that makes it simple to enter and exit the restricted locations, but doing so can leave you open to other players' discovery. Alternatively, you can select a conventional NPC disguise, which does assist you in hiding your identity but prevents you from entering the levels' restricted regions. The disguise, to me, felt pretty reminiscent of Deathloop, which also features a similar disguise system.

The actual challenge of the game is escaping those locations without revealing your identity, even though visiting remote parts of the map is quite simple. After achieving your goals, you must either eliminate every player in the lobby or make it to your getaway vehicle undetected to leave the assignment. You may play Deceive Inc. alone or in a 3v3 co-op mode with two other friends.

Your choice of operators and gadgets define your playstyle in Decieve Inc.

The gameplay loop of sneaking, stealing, and silently making your way toward the exit is even more engaging by the number of options you access based on your selected operator. Eight playable characters are in the game, but Sweet Bandits Studios intends to add more operators eventually. Each operator, or the playable persona you select, has a unique set of specific spy skills and equipment.

From silenced pistols to sci-fi gadgets, there is a lot to unlock and add to your arsenal (Image via Sweet Bandits Studios)

Most of my time was spent playing as "Squire," a crafty master of deceit and highly accomplished spy who can temporarily vanish but is only equipped with a semi-automatic pistol. Unlike Squire, Chavez is an experienced marksman who lacks the stealth abilities that Squire has access to but is capable of using the biggest guns in the game.

In essence, the operators act as several playstyles you may experiment with in the game. Many fresh and potent stealth tools become available as you go through the game. One such very overpowered tool is item-mimicking, which allows users to turn themselves into any inanimate object on a level temporarily. This gadget reminded me of the mimic ability in Arkane Studios' Prey (2017).

While the item-mimicking tool isn't as versatile as the mimic ability in Prey (2017), it's still something you can use to blindside your opponents or use as your get-out-of-jail-for-free card trying to escape after completing your objectives. I genuinely like the variety of possibilities the game offers you to accomplish your goals while allowing your imagination to run wild as you attempt to remain undetected by your foes' prying eyes.

A few issues that I have with Deceive Inc.'s stealth-focused gameplay

One of the most important aspects of any multiplayer game is its progression system, which can be pretty tricky to balance for many players. When you level up your favored agent, Deceive Inc. gives a tonne of incentives and various gameplay-altering tools, but the game never seems balanced. It can be rather unpleasant if you are not utilizing particular operators or have certain weapons in your armory.

Trying to stealth your way out can quickly turn full-scale fire-fight in just mere seconds (Image via Sweet Bandits Studios)

The stealth-focused operative I mentioned earlier, that character is useless if you're playing the solo mode since every match eventually ends up in a shootout, regardless of how stealthy you try to be. Guns are an innate weakness of characters like Squire. Deceive Inc. has some impressive weaponry that appears as if they belong in a James Bond film, but the shooting never feels satisfactory.

The solo PvP mode isn't up to par, which might be a deal breaker for gamers who don't want to play the game in co-op, even if the 3v3 co-op game mode is pretty well-balanced. I liked the number of systems that Sweet Bandits Studios could cram into their game. Still, for a multiplayer-only title, I feel the game would benefit from a few balancing-related updates, fixing the gunplay, and making the stealth-focused operatives a more viable option.

Deceive Inc. features some detailed interiors for its densely packed levels (Image via Sweet Bandits Studios)

Apart from the gameplay-related issues, the game is a relatively polished experience when compared to most AAA and even indie releases nowadays. While there are a few odd stutters here and there, Deceive Inc. is generally a smooth experience on PC. On my primary computer, which has a Ryzen 5 5600 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650super GPU, 16 gigabytes of Memory, and the game loaded on a SATA3 SSD, I played the game with the visuals on high.

In conclusion

Deceive Inc. is a fantastic multiplayer game that aims to deliver an authentic spy-thriller experience and succeeds in doing so for the most part. I liked how developer Sweet Bandits Studios incorporated elements from games like Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop, which for many (including me) are the pinnacle of stealth and immersive sims, within their multiplayer-only title, without making it feel like a jumbled mess.

The number of options available for every single match, from different operators, unique gadgets, and multiple ways to tackle your objectives and make your escape, had me hooked to the game for hours without ever feeling bored. Deceive Inc. is a surprisingly complete multiplayer stealth game I can easily suggest to anybody aching for a fun and unique multiplayer experience, even though the solo mode could use a few balancing-related tweaks.

Deceive Inc.

The scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Windows PC (Review copy provided by)

Platform(s): Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Developer(s): Sweet Bandits Studios

Publisher(s): Tripwire Presents

Release date: March 21, 2023

