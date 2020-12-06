"Delete water": Streamer makes a final attempt to explain himself during a cooking session with Korean streamer

During a recent cooking stream, American streamer Willneff ended up with getting his message across to Korean stream HAchubby in hilariously broken English.

Willneff was trying to teach HAchubby to cook a particular beef dish, and had a lot of trouble throughout the stream due to the language barrier between the two. HAchubby only knew a bit of English, and the two streamers struggled through the process right from the beginning.

After a while, Willneff decided that there was “too much water” in the cooking bowl, and wanted HAchubby to pour some out. The streamer struggled to get his message across to HAchubby for the longest of time, who only understood what he was saying when he asked her to “delete the water.”

Willneff struggles to teach cooking to Korean streamer, asks her to "delete water"

Willneff’s real name is William Neff, and he is a Twitch streamer/YouTuber who plays a variety of games. This includes Escape from Tarkov, COD: Warzone and League of Legends, in addition to Among Us. Willneff is also an amateur cook and regularly hosts cooking streams.

On the other hand, HAchubby is a South Korean musical artist who regularly streams games as well. She plays games such as Hearthstone and League of legends. Recently, the two streamers collaborated, as Willneff attempted to teach her to cook beef.

As already mentioned, the language barrier between the two streamers made the process considerably more difficult.

As can be seen in the video below, Willneff told the Korean streamer to get a “strainer” so that she could get the extra water off. However, she returned with a pair of tongs, as Willneff attempted to explain to her what he meant by waving his arms around.

However, the Korean streamer recognized the word “water”, and immediately began to pour some more! Needless to say, Willneff gave out a scream in response, and tried to explain what he meant, once again.

“Okay, so you just put the water IN. We got to put the water OUT! So, the opposite of what we just did. Okay, DELETE WATER!”

The Korean streamer immediately understood what he meant, and even exclaimed “oh” in response! She rushed to the counter and started pouring water out using a ladel and a bowl. Of course, the process was slow, and willneff wanted her to use a strainer, which she apparently did not have.

Regardless, Willneff appeared happy that she finally got what he was trying to say, as he continued with the cooking lesson with renewed patience.