Delhi's Dillon Zachariah, Druv Dayal and Raghav Budhiraja advance to Grand Finale of X1 Racing eSports Season 1

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 18 Nov 2019, 16:02 IST SHARE

New Delhi, 18 November 2019: Dillon Zachariah, Druv Dayal and Raghav Budhiraja emerged as winners of the Delhi edition of X1 Racing eSports Season 1, a digital simulator-based racing competition held at the Moments Mall in Kirti Nagar on Sunday. The three winners will represent the city in the grand finale to be held on 1st December at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Dillon Zachariah secured first position, while Druv Dayal came second and Raghav Budhiraja third. The three winners were awarded cash prizes along with a OnePlus phone each.

The winner of the grand finale will also get a chance to train under the founders of X1 Racing, Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim to hone their racing talent.

A staggering 5,000 motorsports enthusiasts from the city competed over the last weekend to set their best lap time in the custom made simulators of X1 Racing eSports. Of the lot, 30 individuals were selected for the Delhi-leg finals which took place on Sunday. Prior to the Sunday extravaganza, the contest was also taken to the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida and Manav Rachna Educational Institutions enabling students to participate in the never-before contest which simulates the on-track experience.

“We congratulate the winners and look forward to having them at the grand finale. It was great to see the excitement in these youngsters from Delhi for a racing event. It was a positive sight to see their enthusiasm for motorsports, and we hope this initiative can further help youngsters from all parts of the country in pursuing a professional career in motorsports. We are grateful to OnePlus and JK Tyre Motorsport to have come on board with us, bringing this initiative to life.” said Armaan Ebrahim, Co-founder, X1 Racing.

“We are thrilled by the response the event received in Delhi. This is a big boost for us as organizers, and is a testimony that initiatives such as these are welcomed in the northern part of the country as well. We saw some great talent on display this weekend, and are happy to provide a platform to support these youngsters hone their talent.” added Aditya Patel, Co-Founder, X1 Racing.

The X1 eSports Season 1 will culminate with the much anticipated X1 Racing League, a franchise based motorsports competition will take place on November 30-December 1 in New Delhi and December 7-8 in Chennai. The league will be representing six cities. Owners of the league include India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan who will own and race for the Chennai team; Delhi team by Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Mumbai team by Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd.; Hyderabad team by renowned industrialist Akhilesh Reddy and Ahmedabad by Pen India Studios promoter Dhaval Gada.