Delta Force 2025 Roadmap: Five operators, seven maps, new gadgets, and more announced

Team Jade today revealed an extensive Delta Force 2025 Roadmap, revealing their plan for continuing content updates. The team plans to bring a plethora of new content for players, including five new operators, seven new maps, new gadgets, and vehicles to name a few.
This article will cover the full breakdown of the Delta Force 2025 Roadmap revealed by Team Jade.
Delta Force 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to know
The developers at Team Jade have divided 2025 into four seasons. Each season will contain new content for the players. Read on below to learn the full roadmap and what each season will contain:
Season 1 of 2025
- New Warfare maps
- New weapons and attachments
- New gadgets
- New Operator
- New gameplay features
- Extension/update of selected existing maps
- New mini-mode
- Player mobility extension
- New Season Pass and cosmetic items
- Seasonal holiday events
Season 2 of 2025
- Night version of selected existing maps
- New weapons and attachments
- New vehicles
- New gadgets
- New Operator
- New gameplay features
- Extension/update of selected existing maps
- New Season Pass and cosmetic items
Season 3 of 2025
- New Warfare and Operations map
- New weapons and attachments
- Improved environmental destruction
- New vehicles
- New gadgets
- New Operator
- New gameplay features
- Extension/update of selected existing maps
- New mini-mode
- Player mobility extension
- New Season Pass and cosmetic items
Season 4 of 2025
- New Warfare maps
- New weapons and attachments
- New vehicles
- New gadgets
- New Operator
- New gameplay features
- Extension/update of selected existing maps
- Player mobility extension
- New Season Pass and cosmetic items
Looking at the aforementioned pipeline, Team Jade has promised a new Operator every season, with one season having two new ones. Furthermore, each season players will get new weapons, vehicles, and gadgets. Season 3 also contains an update for environmental destruction improvement, which can change the meta of the game.
This was everything you needed to know about the Delta Force 2025 Roadmap revealed by Team Jade.
