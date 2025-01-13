Delta Force 2025 Roadmap: Five operators, seven maps, new gadgets, and more announced

Team Jade today revealed an extensive Delta Force 2025 Roadmap, revealing their plan for continuing content updates. The team plans to bring a plethora of new content for players, including five new operators, seven new maps, new gadgets, and vehicles to name a few.

This article will cover the full breakdown of the Delta Force 2025 Roadmap revealed by Team Jade.

Delta Force 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to know

Full Delta Force 2025 Roadmap (Image via Team Jade)

The developers at Team Jade have divided 2025 into four seasons. Each season will contain new content for the players. Read on below to learn the full roadmap and what each season will contain:

Season 1 of 2025

New Warfare maps

New weapons and attachments

New gadgets

New Operator

New gameplay features

Extension/update of selected existing maps

New mini-mode

Player mobility extension

New Season Pass and cosmetic items

Seasonal holiday events

Season 2 of 2025

Night version of selected existing maps

New weapons and attachments

New vehicles

New gadgets

New Operator

New gameplay features

Extension/update of selected existing maps

New Season Pass and cosmetic items

Season 3 of 2025

New Warfare and Operations map

New weapons and attachments

Improved environmental destruction

New vehicles

New gadgets

New Operator

New gameplay features

Extension/update of selected existing maps

New mini-mode

Player mobility extension

New Season Pass and cosmetic items

Season 4 of 2025

New Warfare maps

New weapons and attachments

New vehicles

New gadgets

New Operator

New gameplay features

Extension/update of selected existing maps

Player mobility extension

New Season Pass and cosmetic items

Looking at the aforementioned pipeline, Team Jade has promised a new Operator every season, with one season having two new ones. Furthermore, each season players will get new weapons, vehicles, and gadgets. Season 3 also contains an update for environmental destruction improvement, which can change the meta of the game.

This was everything you needed to know about the Delta Force 2025 Roadmap revealed by Team Jade.

