Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 review - A triumphant love letter to the anime

Following on the success of its predecessor, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is here to deliver another bite of slick anime fighter action. Developer CyberConnect2 returns to build upon its 2021 original effort by covering the latest story arcs from the beloved supernatural anime show in all their action-packed, bombastic glory.

The end result is a fun fighter that, despite some missteps, is a successful step forward for both the Demon Slayer franchise and fans. Read on for our full review of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a solid arena fighter despite treading familiar ground

Nearly every level in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 boasts a number of collectibles to discover (Image via SEGA)

For those unaware, the series centers on protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, who journeys to become a Demon Slayer after his family is slaughtered by a demon, as his young sister, Nezuko, is left to turn into a demon herself - the fundamentals of which are covered in the original game.

Aiming to find a cure for his sister and take down the root of the demon plague, Muzan Kibutsuji, Tanjiro will meet new friends and foes across the narrative. While the previous entry covered the anime's events up to the Mugen Train story arc, CyberConnect2's latest offering continues the journey forward with a plethora of modes to enjoy.

This time, fans will get a taste of the three current arcs: Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training in the game's main Story Mode. Those who have watched the show or read the manga will find no surprises here, as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a crisp adaptation of what went down in those arcs.

More specifically, it is rife with key moments, ranging from the showdowns against each arc's specific villains to even more subtle, laid-back segments that fans may not expect. While I will not spoil anything here, it is a great adaptation of the show. Gameplay is divided into Chapters, which consist of segments that range from navigating linear levels and set-pieces to engaging in one-on-one fights against demons and human foes alike - and players will be graded at the end.

The game retains the same humorous and serious tones of the original show (Image via SEGA)

This will be supplemented by cutscenes, both taken directly from the show and in-engine, that aim to replicate the choreographic mastery of show-creator Studio Ufotable, to further add fan service. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is not a simple rehash, though. The downtime between battles and major moments will be interspersed with finding collectibles (like artwork, music, and background stories), completing side quests, and beating mini-games.

This helps flesh out the worldbuilding further to an extent; while it will be entertaining for fans to explore levels modelled after the Entertainment District or Swordsmith Village, these areas are fairly static spaces with nothing to do in them except find collectibles tucked away in corners or on roofs that can be climbed. The side quests are also largely disappointing.

While the game allows players to use different characters' unique abilities to solve missions in the Story Mode, such as Tanjiro's ability to sense emotions to track down someone or Zenitsu's keen hearing to find the right person, the execution is basic. This is made worse by time-waster side quests, especially towards the end of the game, where the objective or collectible is a few meters away from the quest giver.

On the flip side, a few missions turn into musou-style endeavors which, while brief and fairly simplistic, serve as a nice change of pace - and I do hope these are further expanded upon in DLC or even a new game. At the end of the day, though, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 succeeds where it counts the most: the battles.

Style AND substance

Fan0favorite characters like Gyomei Himejima are accounted for (Image via SEGA)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, combat in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is mostly unchanged from the last game. This is a 1v1 tag team arena fighter where players will duke it out in enclosed arenas in melee combat. With a roster of over 40 characters, including both Demon Slayer Corps members as well as Upper Rank demons, to pick from, there is something for everyone here.

Each character has their own distinct movesets, ranges, and attacks, including powerful and flashy Ultimate moves that can turn the tide of battle. The combat basics include a jump, light attack, special move, and chase ability to close the gap to continue the assault (though this leaves the user vulnerable), and a side-step dodge.

This is further augmented by a button to guard, which can be combined with the aforementioned attack buttons to use a heavy attack, an aerial special, and parry and push away enemies. Sadly, the game does not explain these advanced mechanics due to the lack of a proper hands-on tutorial mode; players instead get tutorial logs that throw jargon at them instead of teaching action.

This is important because certain fights will require mastery of these advanced mechanics if players want the best grades when wrapping up chapters. For example, the fight against Yoriichi Type Zero made me get to grips with parrying to avoid its lightning-fast attacks. The fact that battle logs are easy to miss on top of their lengthy jargon ensures casual players will not bother reading them. This could be alleviated by a separate tutorial mode.

Defeating foes with an Ultimate finisher never gets old (Image via SEGA)

Characters also have a green health bar, which depletes upon being damaged, and a blue bar for using skill attacks, which refills over time. The tag mechanic tied to the Support gauge allows players to switch between characters quickly or just call in their ally to help them escape an enemy's combo or have them strike the foe. Lastly, the Special meter has two stages, which allow Boosting (and then Surging to enhance attack) and unleashing Ultimate Moves when filled.

That said, some characters are easier to use than others, like the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, so players should try them all out to see which they prefer. Do note that certain characters can be paired with specific characters to be able to unleash duo Ultimates, while other characters, like demons, cannot be paired as a tag team.

All in all, battles are a fun affair that is easy to learn but hard to master. The flashy signature moves of each character are a delight to watch each time, and the combat is crisp and tight across the board. Those who loved the first game have even more reason to stick around now, especially since it packs in the same humor and seriousness that the anime is known for.

Play how you want

Training Paths is a roguelite-inspired mode of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Image via SEGA)

The Story Mode ramps up in challenge across the campaign, as enemies have access to the same bag of tricks as the players. Players who have wrapped up the story in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 need not fret as more single-player content awaits. This is in the form of VS Mode, The Path of a Demon Slayer, and Training Paths.

VS Mode has a bunch of options, from a Practice mode against dummy AI to gauntlet runs in the arcade-style Endurance Mode (and its boss-rush-esque Survival mode). The Path of a Demon Slayer tries to recap the events of the first game by including key fights against antagonists from the first season, though this is not ideal for newcomers.

Lastly, Training Paths is a roguelike mode that allows players to navigate randomly generated paths, fight foes, select skill upgrades, and ultimately fight a Hashira at the end. This mode is great for unlocking additional rewards, of which there are many to discover.

From frames and decorations on the player ID to unlocking costumes for characters and more using in-game earned Kimetsu Points, the single-player content variety here is impressive. That's without even touching on the online multiplayer. The Online Match mode allows competing against others online around the globe, in Ranked, Casual, and Group modes, as well as other Events that go live occasionally with unique rewards.

Graphics, sound, and performance

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 successfully emulates the show's anime aesthetic (Image via SEGA)

The art style of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is arguably its greatest strength, often indistinguishable from the actual anime unless players really squint. It isn't all perfect, however, as the game is still fairly limited in its scope, with boxed environments and linear level design that feels anything but organic.

On the flipside, this means performance is rock solid across the board. The sound, too, is great, with the same tunes from the show as well as excellent voice acting from the original cast. Japanese voiceover is also an available option for those wanting maximum authenticity.

In conclusion

More content is on the way for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Image via SEGA)

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it doesn't need to since CyberConnect2 is offering players a winning formula. While the lack of ambition is evident in many corners, it excels at what it sets out to do: being a fan service-packed adventure that is a must-buy for Demon Slayer fans.

This is in part due to the excellent adaptation of not just the latest Demon Slayer story arcs but the aesthetic that makes the magic possible. With the Infinity Castle arc on the horizon, publisher SEGA and Aniplex are bringing more story content to the game in the future, including playable Muzan as a free DLC, which, alongside the online content, should keep players invested until the year ends.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Our final verdict for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Image via Sportskeeda/SEGA)

Reviewed On: PC (Review code provided by SEGA)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

Developer(s): CyberConnect2

Publisher(s): SEGA

Release Date: August 5, 2025

