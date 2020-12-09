Despite Indian version delay, PUBG Mobile emerges as the second-highest earning mobile game in November 2020

PUBG Mobile is the second-highest earning mobile game in November 2020 (Image via Sensor Tower)

PUBG Mobile, one of the most famous battle royale games in the world, holds second place in the highest-earning games worldwide list for November, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The game generated more than $173.8 million in gross revenue, a 3.8 percent year-over-year growth from November 2019.

Honor of Kings the highest-earning mobile game worldwide for November 2020, followed by PUBG Mobile

About 54.2 percent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue was from the game's Chinese version (Game for Peace), followed by 11.5 percent from the United States.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the highest-earning mobile game worldwide for November 2020, with 230.5 million USD in revenue.

Both PUBG Mobile and Honor Of Kings are published by Chinese multinational technology conglomerate Tencent. The latter saw a 62.5% rise from November 2019. Around 96.4% of the game's revenue was from China, followed by 1.4% from Taiwan and 1% from Thailand.

Genshin Impact from miHoYo, which was launched in the last week of September and was the highest earner of October 2020, fell to No. 3 spot with 143 million USD in player spending in November, according to the Sensor Tower report.

Around $38 million or 26.6% of the total revenue was generated from Japan, making the country the highest contributor, followed by China with $36.3 million or 25.4% of the total revenue.

Google Play accounted for close to $65 million, or 60.7% of total player spending for the game.

Moonlight Blade, a release by Tencent (exclusive to China) that was released on 15th October, also made it to the top-grossing list at 8th place.

Coin Master from Moon Active gained a spot and is sitting in 4th place in the top-grossing mobile games worldwide for the month of November. However, Pokemon Go from Niantic slipped one place to fifth spot in the list. The game crossed the 1 billion USD mark in just 10 months.

Candy Crush Saga made a comeback to the top 10 grossing games for the month of November.