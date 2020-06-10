Destiny 2 Beyond Light announced: Marks the beginning of era of darkness

Destiny 2 Beyond Light releases in September 22, 2020.

Destiny 2 enters the era of darkness with beyond light, the witch queen and lightfall.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Destiny 2's latest upcoming expansion is called Beyond Light. The new expansion will be available on all platforms in September 22, 2020. Players can place their pre-order right now in their respective stores. The new expansion will feature a new skill line called stasis, weapons, armours, enemies and more.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light will mark the beginning of a new era of darkness. Beyond Light Expansion will be followed by The Witch Queen and Lightfall expansions. In Destiny's upcoming expansion, Beyond Light, players will wield the darkness itself. With the new skill line/ element, stasis players can wreck havoc on a new, icy world.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light // Sept 22, 2020https://t.co/R00L1WAxqG pic.twitter.com/foIzgCdiEd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 9, 2020

Europa is the new planet and the new playground for guardians. The planet offers an extremely cold environment. Players will have more dungeons and underground encounters in Beyond Light. For the hardcore fans of Destiny 2, who love their characters and classes, Beyond Light will add a new set of skills.

Other expansions of Destiny 2 coming soon

The other expansions, namely "The Witch Queen" and "The Light Fall" will release after a one-year gap. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is slated to release in 2021. Meanwhile, Destiny 2: Lightfall will release in 2022.

Destiny 2 is also working on changing the in-game experiences of the players. They are looking into their feedback and trying to make the game better. One of the most noted changes is going to be to the season pass.

A tedious reward system is quite common in MMOs. It makes many players miss out some of the good rewards. So working on the season pass to avoid FOMO is a good step by Bungie.