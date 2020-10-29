Destiny 2: Death Adder and it's God Rolls

The death adder is a legendary weapon in Destiny 2. With its return, the Death Adder makes a wonderful energy based primary weapon. Its perk pool is amazing, and the god rolls it has makes it a solid weapon for both PvP and PvE.

How to get the Death Adder in Destiny 2?

Well, unlike most weapons from the Season of Arrivals, the death adder drops only from the Prophecy Dungeon. Usually, the weapon drops from the second encounter, where players have to navigate and cleanse the large cube. Chances are, you could also grab the Death Adder from the two secret chests hidden in this dungeon.

Image Credits : Bungie

Do remember that only the first run will give you pinnacle gear. Any drops after will be highly randomized, and won’t be pinnacle gear level. Also, it’s important that you have atleast 1040 power before heading into this dungeon, unless you want to get obliterated by Taken.

Here's a complete video guide on how to complete the Prophecy dungeon in Destiny 2

Death Adder God Rolls

PVE: Corkscrew rifling, Appended Mag/Tactical Mag, Feeding Frenzy, Dragonfly

For players looking forward to use this gun in a PvE setting in Destiny 2, the corkscrew rifling is probably the best roll that you could get. It increases range, stability and handling. This makes the gun more controllable, and allows you to hit the mark a bit better than usual. When it comes to deciding between the Tactical mag or the Appended mag, the Appended mag is a personal favorite. Being a submachine gun, the Death Adder burns through ammo pretty quickly. The appended mag really helps a lot in this scenario.

The Feeding Frenzy roll grants increased reload speed to the weapon, while Dragonfly makes this weapon dangerous when clearing mobs in bulk.

PvP: Hammer-forged rifling, Steady Rounds, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Rangefinder

The rolls for PvP are slightly different when it comes to Death Adder. To give the Death Adder more range in the PvP mode in Destiny 2, the Hammer-forged rifling is the best roll out there. Steady Rounds adds to the stability of the weapon. Dynamic Sway Reduction grants even better control, while Rangefinder further increases the range as well.

For a meta where auto rifles dominate the sector, the Death Adder makes for a deadly weapon, provided it has all the necessary god rolls.

Beyond Light for Destiny 2 arrives on the 10th of November, make sure to pre-order your copy if you haven’t already!