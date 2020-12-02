Destiny 2 Disgraced Bracus Spawn and other details

Destiny 2 has several wanted enemies like the Disgraced Bracus that players need to do away with in exchange for amazing loot.

Some of these wanted enemies are fixed spawns in lost sectors and public events, while others are random spawns, albeit in a fixed location. Disgraced Bracus is one such enemy. Although this one spawns in the EDZ in the Winding Cove, there's no fixed time for the spawn.

Destiny 2 Disgraced Bracus

Image via Bungie

The Disgraced Bracus bounty can be obtained from the Spider in the Tangled Shore in Destiny 2. Players can't really do much but wait in the Winding Cove in the EDZ for this high-value target to spawn.

If and when the enemy spawns, there's a message which shows up on the left side of the screen stating, "A high-value target has spawned." Players don't really need to eliminate this enemy to get the bounty.

If there are other players who are hunting this target at the same time, landing a single hit on the enemy is enough to complete the bounty, provided the others can kill it.

Image via Bungie

Enemies like the Disgraced Bracus are very annoying to hunt down in Destiny 2 because of their uncertain spawn rates. And the effort is too much with respect to the rewards the Spider has to offer in exchange.

However, Spider bounties do form a nice way to farm enhancement cores and other consumables, so doing the ones which have a fixed spawn location for the enemies makes it easier for players to farm these consumables.

Bounties form the primary way for players to farm consumables in Destiny 2. Consumables like enhancement cores and ascendant shards are required in order to upgrade legendary weapons to a masterwork status.

Masterwork weapons are stronger and deal more damage than non-masterwork weapons. Happy hunting, Guardian!