Destiny 2 Europa Helmet Quest Guide

Beyond Light in Destiny 2 came out with many new armor and weapons for players to experiment in the game, including the Europa helmet.

There is one specific armor set in Destiny 2 called the Europa Armor. This quest can be obtained from Variks after completing the Beyond Light campaign. For the Europa helmet, players need to unlock a few chests in Europa.

Europa Helmet in Destiny 2

The Europa helmet is a legendary piece of gear that can be obtained in the game. For starters, players will need to finish the Beyond Light campaign and unlock their stasis abilities. Without stasis, players won't be able to unlock the chests required to complete this quest.

For the Europa helmet in Destiny 2, there are three chests that players need to access, one of which is located in the Nexus, and the remaining two are located in the Well of Infinitude in Europa.

Nexus Stasis Chest

For the stasis chest in Nexus, players need to make their way to Asterion Abyss from where the Nexus can be accessed. They need to make their way to the end of the tunnel and then turn left. The chest can be found in the third main chamber on the left. Players will have to travel a bit, and there's a lot of vex in the area, which the players may want to clear out.

This chest gives the first piece of armor required for the Europa helmet in Destiny 2.

Well of Infinitude Stasis Chests

There are two stasis chests located in the Well of Infinitude. Players need to return to the entrance of the Nexus from where they took the first left turn. They will then need to turn right and head over to the area where they had the first boss fight in the campaign.

The first chest containing the armor piece for the Europa helmet in Destiny 2 can be found right after the icy area, in the room where there's bare metal on display. The last chest can be found in the left corner of the room where the first boss fight of the campaign happened.

Collecting these three pieces will then grant players the Europa helmet in Destiny 2 after meeting Variks on Europa.