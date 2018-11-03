×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Destiny 2 Is Free For PC Players Till 18 November

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    03 Nov 2018, 22:18 IST

Destiny 2
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 full Game is free to all PC players starting from today. Destiny 2 game director Steve Cotton announced today that "Activision is celebrating the PC release of Destiny 2 by making the game free to all pc users for a limited time " at BlizzCon Festival. The game can be redeemed from your battle net account.


Login To Your Battle Net Account.

Steps To Redeem the Game

a) Sign up for SMS protect if you haven't.

b) Click on your profile name and select the gifts section from the drop-down menu.

c) Claim Destiny 2.


Destiny 2
Destiny 2

The game is free to keep if you download it before 18 November 2018. Destiny 2 is one of the best Action RPG Shooter game with dozens of quest and raids to do. So, be sure to get the free Pc edition of Destiny 2. Those who have doubt whether their PC can handle Destiny 2 or not can check the System Requirement of Destiny 2 down below

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know About The Tournament 

Destiny 2 PC System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

- CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350

- CPU SPEED: Info

- RAM: 6 GB

- OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

- VIDEO CARD: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

- FREE DISK SPACE: 68 GB

- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB


Recommended Requirements

- CPU: Intel - Core i5-2400 / AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

- CPU SPEED: Info

- RAM: 8 GB

- OS: Windows 10 64-bit

- VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB / AMD - Radeon R9 390 8GB

- PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

- VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

- FREE DISK SPACE: 68 GB

- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB (AMD 8 GB)


Get the latest Gaming News on Sportskeeda.




Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
Fallout 76: Release Date, Pre-Order Details, Complete Guide
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76: Minimum and recommended system requirements...
RELATED STORY
Gaming News: PS Plus lineup for November is now revealed
RELATED STORY
New HITMAN 2 “Untouchable” Trailer Released; All Exotic...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Free Kick Takers to...
RELATED STORY
Divinity 2: Looking back at the most appreciated RPG
RELATED STORY
Red Dead Redemption 2: The Physics, Animation and the...
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76 News: The official Live Action trailer is...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Top news from Paris Games Week 2018
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PS4 November Delay – Bad News for PS4 Plus Fans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us