Destiny 2 Is Free For PC Players Till 18 November

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 03 Nov 2018, 22:18 IST

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 full Game is free to all PC players starting from today. Destiny 2 game director Steve Cotton announced today that "Activision is celebrating the PC release of Destiny 2 by making the game free to all pc users for a limited time " at BlizzCon Festival. The game can be redeemed from your battle net account.

Login To Your Battle Net Account.

Steps To Redeem the Game

a) Sign up for SMS protect if you haven't.

b) Click on your profile name and select the gifts section from the drop-down menu.

c) Claim Destiny 2.

Destiny 2

The game is free to keep if you download it before 18 November 2018. Destiny 2 is one of the best Action RPG Shooter game with dozens of quest and raids to do. So, be sure to get the free Pc edition of Destiny 2. Those who have doubt whether their PC can handle Destiny 2 or not can check the System Requirement of Destiny 2 down below

Destiny 2 PC System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

- CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350

- CPU SPEED: Info

- RAM: 6 GB

- OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

- VIDEO CARD: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

- FREE DISK SPACE: 68 GB

- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended Requirements

- CPU: Intel - Core i5-2400 / AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

- CPU SPEED: Info

- RAM: 8 GB

- OS: Windows 10 64-bit

- VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB / AMD - Radeon R9 390 8GB

- PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

- VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

- FREE DISK SPACE: 68 GB

- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB (AMD 8 GB)

