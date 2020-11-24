Destiny 2 and the mystery behind Elizabeth Bray

Dr. Elizabeth "Elsie" Bray was a member of the Bray family, who was responsible for various inventions by Bray Technologies in the Destiny and Destiny 2 universe.

Post the disappearance of Elsie, there's been a lot of speculation with respect to her identity. The eagle eyed members of the community kept their eyes peeled for any hints about the elusive Elizabeth Bray in Destiny 2. And now, finally, her identity has been revealed.

Elizabeth Bray in Destiny 2

As per the Destiny 2 lore, Elizabeth Bray had a severe case of prion insomnia, which she inherited from her father Clovis Bray II. To save herself from her fate, she uploaded herself into an exo body which allowed her to survive.

Despite being killed by her grandfather, he still saved a copy of her and uploaded it into a new exo body, thereby facilitating Elsie's survival. There's been a lot of speculation about her identity, and people have actually argued a lot about who she is.

Despite all of the arguments, Bungie finally laid the curiosity of the entire community to rest with Beyond Light. Elizabeth Bray was revealed as the Exo Stranger that players interact with on Europa in Destiny 2.

Although this Elizabeth Bray is from an alternate timeline in Destiny 2, she does everything she can to protect her younger sister, Ana Bray, from the Darkness. She even admits to the guardian of killing her own sister in the timeline she's from.

This story about Elizabeth Bray has been around for years in the making. The identity of the stranger has always piqued the interest of the entire Destiny 2 community. With Beyond Light, a lot of questions that the community had with respect to her identity have now been answered.