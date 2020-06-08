Destiny 2 tries their hand at Fortnite style live event but at a painfully slow pace

The slow event went on for over 90 minutes with bare minimum action, attempting to mimick Fornite's signature style.

Many dubbed it as an attempt to replicate Epic Games' Fortnite live events

Bungie's Destiny 2 live event saw two space ships colliding up in the sky. (Image Credits: Marijuanapy)

Bungie's popular FPS label Destiny 2 saw its first live event on the 6th of June, 2020, and it was strikingly similar to one of many Fortnite live events.

To put things into perspective, The Almighty, a giant space ship was headed straight for earth. Inevitable destruction and chaos were to ensue if the preventive measure were not put in place to stop the unfortunate collision.

Fortunately for the world of Destiny 2, Rasputin, which is being dubbed as a "warmind AI" helps save the day.

Just as all hope is lost, Rasputin can be seen firing missiles towards the Almighty from various directions, pinching it in the center. The giant ship then dissipates in the sky before its debris comes crashing down on earth.

WATCH: Destiny 2 live event without HUD (Fortnite style)

However, the community did not seem pleased at all.

Many expressed their dismay, calling Bungie's Destiny 2 live event a 'slow experience' for taking too long overall. As viewers pour in towards Destiny 2's reddit page after the event, many pen down that they expected more than just two space crafts colliding together in the sky after a 90-minute wait.

Others exclaimed that the event should have been announced sooner, allowing players the opportunity to clear their schedule and gear up to watch.

Reddit user 'spiralesx' voiced his opinion asserting that an 'official' notification from Bungie would have helped.

"Why not give us a splash page for the last week saying "big event, don't miss, see you there, yada yada" I don't play Saturday mornings so I didn't have a chance to see it. Really sucks, the communication was terrible."

On the other end of the spectrum, many pointed out similarties between Destiny 2 and Fortnite live events.

While Bungie's intent was wise; to provide a better experience to it's player, the approach however wasn't idealistic. Many pointed that the event duration which was over 90 minutes, with bare minimum action, was 'frustating' to say the least.

Epic Games' Fortnite has seen a great success with the live events.

The latest Fortnite live event which essentially created a buzz all around the internet, featured Travis Scott and was titled 'Astronomical'. The event amassed over 45 million viewers over the span of 5 seperate events, and was dubbed as an 'other-wordly' experience from those who attended it.

Fortnite has also seen multipe in-game live events that propell its narrative forward, giving players something to speculate upon. The latest buzz is around a Doomsday event in Fortnite, where Midas, leader of the Ghost Faction in Fortnite is all set to regain control over the island.

His plan involves destruction and chaos which is expected to go down during the Doomsday event in Fortnite, set on 15th of June, 2020.