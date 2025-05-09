Detective Dotson review: An Indian indie that hits just right

Detective Dotson is a mystery adventure game where you are a detective who initially aspired to be an actor. He solves one case after the other as he tries to piece together the details of his father’s sudden passing. While the premise may not immediately catch the eye of the beholder, the gameplay and its paratexts make sure the game echoes the subcontinent sentiment through and through.

Detective Dotson seems to stand out from the usual titles we've recently associated with the Indian video game scene. It’s not a battle royale title trying to capture the popularity of PUBGM/BGMI or a popular game's reskin. Masala Games gets a lot right with Detective Dotson, and that’s what I'll go over in my review.

Detective Dotson is a delightful affair that shines through and through

Being the detective, you will be tasked with solving a handful of cases (four to be exact) as you try to figure out the reason behind your father’s untimely demise. A case will entail you starting off with a broad context. You will then have to interact with various NPCs, some of whom will provide you with information that may or may not be pertinent to the case.

You will have to gather all such information and persons of interest in your notebook, decide on what fits where on the evidence board, and fix a cohesive narrative. If you do so correctly, the case is solved! The cases are not particularly difficult, though, mostly requiring you to do legwork and gather the necessary resources.

Figuring out the mystery (Image via Masala Games)

So, what does shine for Detective Dotson?

Gameplay, art style, and music

This is where Masala Games has imbued as much of the subcontinent as it could into the game. Be it the side-scrolling gameplay, the city setting, the dialog, the interactions, or the music, you are consistently reminded and are aware of the Indian-ness of the game you are playing. I must admit that it can get a tad tedious at times, especially in the latter stages of the title, but I would still take the entire endeavor as a positive step.

Mini-games to contend with (Image via Masala Games)

Within the broad gameplay loop mentioned above, you will have to, at times, exchange items with NPCs to get information from them or engage in mini-games to earn money. Different sorts of items are available at their respective shops (I urge you to look through the paan and tea shops and what they offer).

Once you decide what to buy, you can bargain with the shopkeeper over the price. I know haggling isn't exclusive to the subcontinent, but still, when I encountered the mechanic for the first time, I was giddy with how the developers have tried to capture and reflect this essence.

Bargain the price (Image via Masala Games)

The mini-games include finding certain objects in the neighborhood (or in a room), dancing without missing a beat, and playing cricket. These earn you coins that you can then use to buy items or give to certain NPCs who will provide you with information regarding the case.

As a true and proper detective, you also have the option to use camouflage to ease your way in certain situations. I won't spoil too much about this mechanic, but it does reflect some quirky Indian-ness within it.

The cases aren’t too difficult that you will be stumped, but not outright easy either that you will be able to breeze through. Detective Dotson expects you to pay attention to the NPC interactions and the clues you have gathered. For example, you will encounter cases like a stolen biriyani on a film set and a cop’s secret admirer who is threatening to jump into a well.

Once everything is gathered on the evidence board, you will have to piece it through to make sense. There are a few hints available per case, but the onus is on you to solve it. The overall balance of the story of each case and the narrative of the overarching one is well-poised. While they won’t leave you awestruck or pondering, they are wittily crafted and steeped in humor.

Solving the case (Image via Masala Games)

What ties all of this together is the pixelated art and the background music steeped in the flavors of the local setting. Detective Dotson’s art style is eye-catching, and the developers have done justice to the various settings and the beauty of the subcontinent the game has recreated. The details and the effort behind them are evident. The game’s soundtrack (involving Indian Ocean’s Nikhil Rao) elevates this experience without distracting the player.

In conclusion

Well, dance! (Image via Masala Games)

Detective Dotson shines ever so brightly in how it tries to (and succeeds) in bringing an Indian city and its culture to life. Be it the chatter, the exuberance of the locality during Holi, a grumpy guard, or a gossipy aunty, the game is ever so grounded in the reality of the everyday life.

In doing so, it does showcase some stereotypes and can come off feeling a bit gimmicky. Nevertheless, it is refreshing to see the country being depicted in this particular style and gameplay. A few things that could have been better include more difficult cases and better voice acting.

Masala Games has done enough in my humble opinion to offer the Indian gaming masses (and others worldwide) a slice of mystery adventure with the backdrop of Indian everydayness.

With Chapter 2 coming in the near future, this is one game you should pick up. And for those looking for more already (and character context), check out the accompanying Detective Dotson: the Movie that’s already out.

Detective Dotson

Detective Dotson: Sportskeeda Gaming Review (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Reviewed on: PC (Code Provided by Masala Games)

PC (Code Provided by Masala Games) Developer: Masala Games

Masala Games Publisher: Masala Games

Masala Games Release Date: April 24, 2025

