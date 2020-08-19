Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Devendra Singh, popularly known by his in-game alias Dev Alone, is an inspiration and role model for all the players. Even though he can only use one hand to play, you cannot count him out due to his exemplary skills. He is a very popular Free Fire streamer and content creator, and has a YouTube channel with the same name as his in-game alias.

In this article, we will discuss his Free Fire, ID stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire stats

Lifetime stats

He has played nearly 17,100 squad games and won 5,874 of them, for an impressive win rate of 34.37%. He has racked up over 54,000 kills with a splendid K/D ratio of 4.82.

Dev Alone has also played 1,378 solo matches and has 200 Booyahs. He has notched 4,948 kills with an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 4.20. When it comes to duo, he has 464 victories in 2137 games.

Ranked stats

In the present season, he is placed in the Heroic tier and has played only four solo matches. When it comes to the duo mode, he has four Booyahs to his name. He has also emerged victorious in 160 squad matches out of 524 games, which translates to a win rate of 30.53%. He also has a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 5.87.

His device

He presently uses the Asus ROG Phone 2 to play Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Dev Alone posted his first video on YouTube back in Jun 2019. Since then, he has put up 158 videos, and currently, has more than 706k subscribers and over 23.4 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media

He is active on Instagram and has a Discord server.

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here