Dev Alone: The one-handed Free Fire YouTuber who is winning Indian hearts

Dev Alone is an unlikely hero who is coming up in the world of Indian mobile gaming. He is a handicapped Youtuber who is steadily garnering a lot of popularity due to his exceptional gaming skills, despite being able to use only one hand.

Dev Alone, whose real name is Devendra Singh, is a streamer who plays Garena Free Fire on his YouTube channel, and in his own words, doesn't claim to be an expert but believes that he cannot be counted as a newbie either.

So who is Dev Alone, and what is his story?

Dev Alone

Dev Alone has become a role model for several upcoming gamers. The one-handed player has never shied away from talking about his disability - he even did a live stream revealing how he can play so well with only one hand. Needless to say, his video was a success as a multitude of fans adored him and his honesty.

In one of the videos that he uploaded, Dev Alone revealed how he lost the use of his left hand. In an unfortunate accident, while he was in 6th grade, Devendra was injured to the point where he sustained three fractures in his left hand.

The fractures might have healed, but the surgery to fix his hand was boggled up by the doctor. The doctor who had treated Dev's hand ended up damaging the nerves in his hand instead, making him lose all control over his fingers and palm.

While this may have been a major setback in Dev's life, he refused to be defined by the handicap he was given. He is someone who is always intrigued by PC gaming and gradually came into contact with the gaming world by playing GTA Vice City.

Eventually, he began playing a lot of video games, recognizing a spirit of passion for gaming in himself. He came into the niche of mobile gaming by picking up PUBG Mobile. However, soon he shifted to playing Free Fire, which can be recognized as his expertise now.

Dev Alone today has almost 700,000 subscribers on his Youtube channel. His story is an amazing reminder that we can become far greater than we are today if we just believe in ourselves.

Here's to Dev Alone.