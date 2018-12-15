Devil May Cry 5's V will make or break the game

The playable characters of DMC 5: V (left), Nero (middle), and Dante (right)

The latest installment in the Devil May Cry series, Devil May Cry 5, is set for release on March 8th, 2019. DMC 5 will continue with the original timeline of the series, and will not involve anything from DMC: Devil May Cry.

Just like Devil May Cry 4, this game will feature Dante and Nero as playable characters. However, we'll also get a new character named "V." And in a recent gameplay trailer, we saw what playing with V would feel like.

At this year's Video Game Awards, we saw that V controlled multiple demons while attacking enemies with his cane. These creatures are as follows:

Griffon- V's ranged companion. An eagle that uses lightning.

Shadow- V's up close and personal summon that uses spikes and blades that come out of its body.

Nightmare- V's "Devil Trigger" ability. When V's hair turns white, he'll summon a large golem that uses melee attacks and laser beams.

Fans of the franchise already have a feel of how Dante and Nero work. Dante, along with his sword Rebellion, creates unique weapons based off of bosses he's killed, like the Cerberus nunchucks we saw in Devil May Cry 3.

Even though he only appeared in one game, DMC 4, Nero was a unique character with a different playstyle we hadn't seen with Dante, Virgil, Trish, or Lady. Nero's playstyle revolves more around his arm, demonic in the previous title, now robotic, and any abilities pertaining to it. That includes grabbing enemies at a long distance and freezing time.

While DMC 4 has earned its fair share of followers, there were many fans who immediately hated the character, and because of that hated DMC 4.

While DMC 5 is already slated to be a massive hit with the fanbase, Capcom needs to hit a home run with V. This is a playstyle that we haven't seen in a DMC game before, and considering the importance of chaining together huge combos in order to claim high scores, the multiple summons of V and his own melee attacks need to flow well together.

While we didn't see much, what we saw of V seemed clunky and kind of all over the place, definitely not as stylish as Dante or even Nero felt in the prior games. That doesn't mean it will be bad, or that V won't be enjoyable. Many look back to DMC 4 and realize they were too quick to judge the game simply because they weren't immediately put into the shoes of their favorite demon hunter.

Capcom has the ability to give us a new interesting character while also reintroducing one who was initially shunned by many fans of the franchise. Let's hope that when March rolls around, they give V the chance that Nero didn't have.

