Diablo 4: A leaked advertisement has possibly confirmed the game

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 21 Oct 2019, 23:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It has been over 7 years since the release of a new Diablo. Even Diablo 3 took well over a decade to arrive. Blizzard has been very silent about the release of Diablo 4 and last year in Blizzcon, they announced a new Diablo exclusively for mobile. Thus a new meme was born, "Do you guys not have phones?"

A German gaming magazine called "German Gamestar Magazine" has reportedly released a poster about a book called "The Art of Diablo" which will seemingly contain "over 500 artworks from Diablo, Diablo II, Diablo III, and Diablo IV". The book also has a release date of November 3.

@GoodIdeaGaming you asked for the diablo 4 pictuuin better quality

It‘s from the German Gamestar Magazine, i‘m a digital subscriber so I can give you this pic.twitter.com/cr49YABo7q — Julian S (@Berd95) October 20, 2019

We are also not far away from Blizzcon, which is only 2 weeks away between 1 November and 3 November. The release of the art book coincides with the last day of Blizzcon as well. So could it be Diablo 4?

Take this information with a grain of salt. The leaks could be wrong and Diablo 4 maybe something else entirely different. Hopefully, it isn't the mobile port that left many diehard Diablo fans in anger last time.

Blizzard has multiple openings over the past couple of years for "unannounced projects" in their job listings. It's possible that one of these unannounced projects maybe Diablo 4. There has been speculation that there could be a sequel to Overwatch but it doesn't make sense to give a sequel to a game that is only 3 years old.

Blizzcon will give us all the answers and it will confirm whether Diablo 4 will be revealed. There are also many other exciting announcements from World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Starcraft we can expect. We can also expect more information about Warcraft 3: Reforged, a remake of the early 2000s game Warcraft 3 which was also the birthplace of Dota 2.