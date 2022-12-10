Diablo 4 announces three different editions - Price, content, and more

Diablo 4 still has some time left before a full release, but The Game Awards 2022 has offered a lot of information to those eagerly waiting for the next chapter.

It's been almost a decade since Diablo 3 was released, so fans of the franchise have been waiting for a long time. Thankfully, their wait will come to an end soon if there are no more delays. The game is up for pre-order on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with June 6, 2023 as the likely release date.

Diablo 4 may eventually appear in more digital stores, but PC players can currently order it on Battle.Net, and they have three options to do so. Blizzard has explained the price of each edition and what players can expect to get from each one.

Let's take a detailed look at what each edition of Diablo 4 offers and how much they cost.

Diablo 4 Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition: Which one should you buy?

A notable change in the pricing for Diablo 4 is the permanent shift from the $60 model, as the base edition of the game has been priced at $69.99. This is consistent across all three platforms.

Standard Edition - $69.99

Base game

Open beta early access

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo® III Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft® Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal™ Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Very little extra content comes with the standard edition of Diablo 4. Barring open beta early access and the base game, the other three items offered are cosmetics for various Blizzard games and a mount. They can only be used if a buyer plans on playing those games, so they may not offer value to all Diable fans.

Digital Deluxe Edition - $89.99

Base game

Open beta early access

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo® III Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft® Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal™ Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Up to four days of Early Access

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

With the Digital Deluxe Edition, players will get the premium version of the first seasonal Battle Pass. This could be a good deal for those who plan to play the game for a long time. At the moment, it's unclear as to how much value the passes will be able to add to the game.

Ultimate Edition - $99.99

Base game

Open beta early access

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo® III Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft® Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal™ Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Up to four days of Early Access

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock (includes a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and cosmetic)

Wings of the Creator Emote

The Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 is very similar to the Digital Deluxe Edition. For $10 more, players get to speed up their Battle Pass progression and get an extra emote as well.

The Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition also come with four days of early access. Players can play all the game modes of Diablo 4 and get a headstart on those who choose the Standard Edition.

