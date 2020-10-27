Did Among Us kill Fall Guys? Or are both games at par?

Both Among Us and Fall Guys took the market by storm in the recent past. At one point in time, Fall Guys was the top streamed party game on Twitch, but that was only till Among Us came along. Among Us has been around since 2018 but only rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both these games are casual party titles, and have the same kind of animation. But what made Among Us dethrone Fall Guys?

Let's find out.

Round #1: Fall Guys vs Among Us (Accessibility)

When it comes to accessibility, Fall Guys is available only on PC and PS4, while Among Us is available on mobile and PC. Being available on mobile has practically opened many doors for Among Us. With the number of mobile users being far more than even the PC and PS4 users combined, the accessibility factor went up drastically when it came to Among Us. This is one of the primary reasons why Fall Guys somewhat died. Fall Guys wasn't even available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, limiting its accessibility even further.

Round 1 goes to Among Us.

Round #2: Fall Guys vs Among Us (Updates)

Fall Guys was pretty much short lived because the game got repetitive after a while. The title was riddled with issues right from the beginning, with the biggest of the lot being its problematic servers. Though the developers did deal with it eventually, the game didn't go on for too long because of the lack of updates. Absence of fresh maps made it all the more difficult for the game to survive. Fall Guys did introduce new modes in their 1.09 patch, but it was a bit late by that point. Among Us had already taken the top spot by then.

Here's an early look at the some upcoming game modes that were found by @uguuCyuubi.



- "Treasure Hunt" mode

- "Chicken Chase" mode

- "Door Dash" mode (100 player support!)

- "Wall Guys" mode pic.twitter.com/NomULDztBl — Shiina - Fall Guys News & Leaks (@ShiinaFG) August 14, 2020

On the other hand, Among Us has three maps to play in, and the objectives always vary from game to game. The fact that each round is randomized to a great extent also helped it's cause. That is exactly what makes this game so addictive.

Round 2, once again, goes to Among Us.

Round 3#: Fall Guys vs Among Us (Cheaters)

Fall Guys is a battle royale game but with a different approach. However, the biggest issue this game has, by far, is cheaters. The developers behind Fall Guys believed that their anti-cheat system was good enough, but it was soon proven that their belief was wrong. The game saw people using mods to run faster, and even fly at times. It didn't even offer players a report button. This further caused people to move away from the game.

Among Us has also had an issue with cheaters, but at least you can report the problematic players at the end of the game.

Hackers and cheaters can ruin games for other players, and that's exactly what happened with Fall Guys. Once made aware though, the Fall Guys developers released a statement on their Twitter handle:

We're aware of the speedhackers and are working on it 👌



Thanks for reporting them! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2020

There are several users who would like to believe that Among Us did not kill Fall Guys.

how the hell did Among Us kill Fall Guys — Published Author (@Ter0me) September 22, 2020

But the numbers speak differently. Fall Guys doesn't even feature in the top 5 most streamed games anymore, with Among Us having essentially replaced it on the charts.

Top 5 streamed games as per Twitch Tracker

When it comes to Fall Guys, the number has definitely declined, but the game is still out there. For now though, we will have to to wait and watch to see if the game can, once again, garner as much hype as Among Us.