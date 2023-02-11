Did Atrioc work at Twitch before becoming a streamer? Exploring the controversial content creator's career

Brandon "Atrioc" found himself at the heart of what is perhaps the biggest controversy on Twitch so far this year. On stream, he accidentally revealed that he had an open tab on his web browser that was filled with deepfake pornography of famous female streamers, including Pokimane, Maya Higa, and others.

The incident led to widespread outrage in the streaming community, both towards the increasing prevalence of such content as well as Atrioc for purchasing and accidentally platforming it. To make matters worse, he personally knows many of the streamers whose likenesses were used in the deepfake photographs.

Atrioc has since apologized for what transpired during the aforementioned stream, claiming that it was a mistake and that he had never done anything similar before. He also acknowledged his role in the proliferation of deepfake content, vowing to help combat any damage he has caused through legal action.

Although he has announced that he will be stepping away from content creation, as well as resigning from his role as co-founder of the OFFBRAND creative agency, many are unfamiliar with Atrioc and his background as a Twitch employee.

Atrioc did work at Twitch before he was a streamer

Atrioc worked numerous jobs in the gaming and esports space before becoming a streamer. He had previously been a writer for IGN, Esports Express, and Team Liquid, as well as a video producer for Machinima. Most of his work in esports revolved around the game League of Legends.

In 2014, he was hired as a content marketing coordinator at Twitch, where he worked at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California. By 2015, he was promoted to content marketing manager, shouldering responsibility for helping the platform's online presence grow. He has discussed his time and experiences at Twitch on his stream in the past.

In 2017, he left the purple platform to undertake a job for graphics card manufacturer Nvidia as the company's global consumer marketing manager. He was instrumental in many of the brand's marketing campaigns, including "Frames Win Games," which the firm still uses to date.

It wasn’t until 2020, around the time the COVID-19 pandemic started, that he began streaming on Twitch regularly. The individual has made content related to a wide variety of games during his time on the platform, quickly going from a few dozen to over a thousand average viewers over the course of a year.

He continued to stream throughout the following years, all while maintaining his job at Nvidia. However, he would leave the company in October 2022 after co-founding content creation agency OFFBRAND alongside YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig, Nathan Stanz, and Nick Allen.

Atrioc's future is currently unclear, as he has stopped streaming indefinitely amid the deepfake controversy. It is unknown if he is planning on ever returning to Twitch — if that option is still on the table.

