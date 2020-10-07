Did Billie Eilish write a song for Twitch Streamer Erobb?: Here is what really happened

Erobb is a Twitch streamer and broadcaster who plays games such as League of Legends and PUBG. His real name is Eric Lamont Robbins Jr, and he has a large following across Twitch and YouTube. The streamer has 244k followers on Twitch, along with another 27.2k on YouTube.

Of late, most of Erobb’s streams have been of the ‘IRL’ or ‘Just Chatting’ genre, according to Twitch Tracker. Regardless, Erobb’s community is known to be one of the most active and hilarious ones around. Recently, we saw a song dedicated to the streamer, which people thought was written and sung by Billie Eilish!

Was it really Billie Eilish who wrote the song for Twitch Streamer Erobb?

In case you have never heard of Billie Eilish, she is an 18-year old American singer-songwriter who is the youngest person ever to win four Grammy categories, in the same year. Recently, a video was posted on YouTube by user ‘sadge_i_watch_erobb’, which can be watched below.

As you can see, the video is titled ‘Wonky eyes’, and is a detailed parody of streamer Erobb. Further, the video features Billie Elish singing and dancing to the rather hilarious song. The lyrics make fun of quite a few of the streamer's physical features, including his eyes and his hairline.

Image Credits: sadge_i_watch_erobb, YouTube

Needless to say, the video fooled quite a few people, who ended up believing that Billie Eilish herself was part of streamer Erobb’s Twitch community. However, as the video’s description explains, it has been created by a group of fans who all watch Erobb. According to the description, the video took a lot of work, and was scheduled to be released two weeks earlier.

If any streamers react lemme know. Much love to everyone who worked on the song. No one was payed for this, we all just watch erobb ( Sadge ). A big thanks to Lesbean18 for the amazing vocals, Mazz for the mixing and mastering, and RowSauceStudios for having the idea, writing the song, and finding people to perfect it. This song would've been out about 2 weeks earlier but myself and Awnarts tried about a dozen deepfake attempts, but lots of small issues ruined the entire thing and it just wasn't to a standard I was happy enough with.

Regardless, the video is hilarious, and has been discussed by various users on Reddit and YouTube. You can watch YouTuber Nostradamus's reaction to the song in the video below.