COD Mobile: Explaining zombie mode in the game

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile features a lot of game modes that players can relish. The variety of modes that the game provides is one of the major reasons behind its astonishing player base. COD Mobile also featured a mode called ‘zombie mode’, which was widely-popular amongst players when it was available.

What is the Zombie mode in COD Mobile?

The zombie mode was launched in COD Mobile around the end of last year. In this mode, players co-operatively faced off against several waves of AI zombies in a survival-mode kind of setup. The higher the amount of time they survived and faced off against these zombie waves, the better the rewards they received.

It also featured another game mode, ‘Raid,’ where players had to complete a specific number of zombie waves before facing the final boss. It consisted of two difficulty modes, Normal and Heroic, which comprised of eight and 12 waves, respectively.

Like most other modes in COD Mobile, this was also adapted from the main series of Call of Duty games. This mode was removed in March, which was stated in the community update at the end of February as well.

The zombie mode topic in the community update

Few of the points from the community update read, ‘it was limited but with no explicit end-date,’ ‘However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire.’

One of the main question that arises from players is "what about this mode?". And the developers have stated that they might bring the mode back with the Nacht Der Untoten map, but after they make sure that it is of high enough quality.

Players can read all about the removal of zombie mode in the February COD Mobile community update. Click here to read the same.