Which country made Free Fire? Answering the Chinese app question

Free Fire. Image: Pinterest

The popularity that was garnered by the game, Free Fire is on the brink of crashing down due to the tense relation between India and China in the current situation.

As China is on the brink of declaring war with India, Indians have come together to boycott Chinese products; hardware in a year and software in a week. This idea was propagated by Sonam Wangchuk a day ago. As Indians decided to take up the initiative, many people started questioning about the origination of the game, Free Fire.

Free Fire is a very famous third person battle royale game that was released on 30th September 2017. 50 players land in an island and battle it out in an exciting match of survival.

Needless to say, the last person standing wins the game. The game-play will seem familiar to a lot of PUBG enthusiasts. Even though PUBG is a close competitor, Free Fire gained massive popularity in the year 2019 and became the most downloaded game in that year which was the reason why it received “Best Popular Vote Game” award by Google Play Store.

Garena. Image: Malavida

Free Fire Origin

To those of you who do not know, Free Fire was developed by 111dots Studio and was published by Garena. Now, Garena is a Singaporean company which was founded in 2009 by Forrest Li.

Forrest Li was born and raised in China but he is a billionaire businessman in Singapore now and the Chairman and Group CEO of Garena. The parent company of Garena is Sea Ltd (an acronym for Southeast Asia).

So, it is a breath of relief for the Free Fire fans as we can see that the origination of Free Fire cannot be directly traced back to China. Now fans can indulge in this survival game without having to worry about being anti-national or feeling guilty.