Did Twitch ban Indiefoxx and Amouranth to save face?

As the sun sets on the hot tub meta, streamers who seemingly exploited the category for clicks, like Amouranth and Indiefoxx, shifted to the ASMR category searching for views.

Skirting the lines of what is acceptable as per Twitch's Terms of Service, these streamers managed to avoid the ban hammer despite what many felt was "sexually suggestive" content. However, it seems the platform has had enough.

Amouranth and Indiefoxx have been banned for an undisclosed amount of time, presumably 48 or 72 hours, judging by past suspensions.

Twitch draws line on category abuse after Amouranth and Indiefoxx ban

Looks like the hot tub meta got too low on numbers without the just chatting section carrying it. Time to move to ASMR! Lol what a joke man. — summit1g (@summit1g) June 18, 2021

Earlier this year, the hot tub meta took over Twitch, and the community called for its removal. This is because most hot tub streams featured not just sexually suggestive content but also acted as a sign of disrespect to streamers grinding and producing "actual content" compared to jumping into a hot tub and "showing some skin" for views.

The contempt for perceived meta abusers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx had reached a point where the community demanded and received a statement from Twitch. The platform's response was regarding the meta and its stance on what is acceptable.

"So, hot-tub meta. I think there are a couple of people in chat that is asking about the hot-tub meta, and we are going to talk about it. So, we understand at Twitch that this is getting a lot of attention from the community lately, and we have been watching closely. Our nudity and attire policy does allow bathing suits in an appropriate context, and hot-tubs do fall under that criteria. However, what has not changed is the sexually suggestive and explicit content is not allowed under the guidelines, under the TOS and Twitch will take action when that is reported to us."

After removing hot tub streams from the "Just Chatting" category, the meta abusers found their views dropping and shifted to the ASMR category, where their content remained questionable at best.

Currently, the Amouranth and Indiefoxx bans don't seem to be due to sexually suggestive content. Instead, they serve as a crackdown on category and meta abusing.

Twitch has yet to release a statement on the issue.

