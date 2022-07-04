Digimon Survive gets new gameplay trailer: All features explained

Bandai Namco's upcoming RPG Digimon Survive is one of the most highly anticipated games from the Japanese publisher. Developed under a studio called Hyde, the project is notorious for being in development hell. But thankfully, things are coming along fine as it is set for release later this month.

A brand new trailer for the game was also shown off recently. While it doesn't showcase anything that players did not know before, it does dip its toes into the game's intricacies. Here is everything fans and newcomers both need to know.

Digimon Survive brings together turn-based strategy battles and a visual novel format

From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system.



The core gameplay is divided into two sections: exploration and combat.

The latter sees players traverse between areas on the map screen, from the school floors to outdoor segments. Each area can also be investigated using the phone's camera to scout for clues and anomalies.

As it has visual novel elements, it is a heavily story-driven experience. Various characters, both human and Digimon, can be conversed with, allowing players to learn more about the characters and their personalities.

This also results in decision-making crossroads where the response can play a role in how the story plays out, as well as Karma and Affinity (with other characters). There are multiple endings, and the decisions made can even affect the Digivolutions of certain Digimons.

What about the combat?

There are over 100 of these creatures, each with unique forms and many skills to pick from. This brings us to combat, the key element of the game. Battles take place across grids and are a turn-based affair.

But if players wish, they can also talk their way out of trouble with a feature similar to the Megami Tensei series' Demon Negotiation; picking the right options when talking with enemy 'mons can cause them to become party members. Further, talking with allies in battle grants benefits like healing.

Besides HP (Health Points) and SP (for skills), each creature has base stats. These include: Physical Attack, Physical Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, Speed, Move Type, Move Amount, and Vertical Movement. All of these determine how effective they are out on the field.

Additionally, players can be equipped with different items to grant buffs like increased HP. There are also six different elements to take into consideration, with each Digimon having a variety of affinities.

Positioning is key to victory and so is knowing when to Digivolve. This novel mechanic allows the creatures to change forms and become more powerful. This also grants new, devastating skills to gain the upper hand in combat. Can you survive the challenges faced in this new world?

What is Digimon Survive about?

Narratively, it features a group of kids from an extracurricular activity camp during spring break. The group, consisting of members like Takuma Momozuka, Minoru Hinata, and Aoi Shibuya, visited a local temple to find the Kemonogami or Beast Gods.

After being ambushed by creatures known as Digimon, they discover they have been transported to a parallel world with no way back home. As such, they must pair up with these critters and fight their way back while uncovering the truth behind a mysterious fog that blankets this world.

Digimon Survive is set to be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It launches on July 28, 2022, in Japan and on July 29, 2022, for all other regions.

